The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has said that the public should not panic as Zambia has enough maize to see the country through the next harvest season.

MAZ president Andrew Chintala said that the government is putting up measures to close the gap in the supply of the commodity, adding that the association is aware that some traders have taken advantage of the situation to exaggerate prices on the market.

Mr. Chintala said that there was need for traders to be patriotic and desist from price exaggeration.

Yesterday, the government ordered Millers that are under the tripartite agreement to flood the market with mealie-meal.

Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo said that the shortage of mealie-meal is uncalled for because all the millers on tripartite agreement with government through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) have enough maize to last up to the next crop marketing season.

Mr. Katambo said that the government was not going to allow unscrupulous business people to create artificial mealie-meal shortages and come up with exorbitant prices so as to exploit consumers, adding that the mealie-meal retail price still stands at between K135 and K137 for a 25-kilogram bag of breakfast meal and that it is even printed on the bags.

Mr. Katambo said that the government will not hesitate to engage the security wings and the Local Government through the councils to apprehend those selling mealie-meal at higher prices than the recommended one which is printed on the bags.

Mr. Katambo said this during a conducted tour of selected millers in Lusaka in the company of Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo and other State House senior officials.

