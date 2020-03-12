The Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Director Prof. Victor Mukonka has said that Zambia has not recorded any case of the Coronavirus (CONVID-19), but warned that one case of the virus has been recorded in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prof. Mukonka further said that the institute has intensified preparedness measures and that it is now going out to test for possible cases and not waiting to be alerted on possible cases, adding that about one thousand, two hundred and twenty-five people coming into Zambia have been screened so far.

Government has since stated that about fifty seven million kwacha has been mobilized out of the required ninty seven million kwacha for operations in the response to the Coronavirus.

And Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, has said that Government will sign a Statutory Instrument to compel Zambians to adhere to precautionary measures that have been put in place .

The Minister was speaking during a stakeholders meeting held in Lusaka Wednesday morning, the Minister of Health called on cooperating partners and stakeholders to partner with Government to raise the funds.

Dr Chitalu said that, despite no cases being recorded in the country, health officials are on high alert.

Meanwhile Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Hon. Dora Siliya who was also present said her ministry will on Friday hold a meeting with media owners and editors to enhance sensitization on the epidemic. And Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo said the defense and security forces are alert and are ready to respond to any situation, with Foregin Affairs Minister Hon. Joseph Malanji saying the country was awaiting guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) on the need to restrict movement to and from other countries.

