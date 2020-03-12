18.6 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Health

Zambia has not recorded any case of the Coronavirus

By Chief Editor
7
The Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Director Prof. Victor Mukonka has said that Zambia has not recorded any case of the Coronavirus (CONVID-19), but warned that one case of the virus has been recorded in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prof. Mukonka further said that the institute has intensified preparedness measures and that it is now going out to test for possible cases and not waiting to be alerted on possible cases, adding that about one thousand, two hundred and twenty-five people coming into Zambia have been screened so far.

Government has since stated that about fifty seven million kwacha has been mobilized out of the required ninty seven million kwacha for operations in the response to the Coronavirus.

And Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, has said that Government will sign a Statutory Instrument to compel Zambians to adhere to precautionary measures that have been put in place .

The Minister was speaking during a stakeholders meeting held in Lusaka Wednesday morning, the Minister of Health called on cooperating partners and stakeholders to partner with Government to raise the funds.

Dr Chitalu said that, despite no cases being recorded in the country, health officials are on high alert.

Meanwhile Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Hon. Dora Siliya who was also present said her ministry will on Friday hold a meeting with media owners and editors to enhance sensitization on the epidemic. And Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo said the defense and security forces are alert and are ready to respond to any situation, with Foregin Affairs Minister Hon. Joseph Malanji saying the country was awaiting guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) on the need to restrict movement to and from other countries.

7 COMMENTS

  1. This is good news in this time and we hope/pray it stays that way. The border with DR Congo is the longest that we share with any neighbouring country so it will be important to watch and restrict movements there, especially into Luapula province and the Copperbelt.

    1

  3. This virus is already within our borders. It’s just that we don’t have enough test kits to test everybody who is suspected of being a carrier.

  6. Ok correct me if im wrong, they havent test anyone or ? They have screened 1225 people, SCREENING IS NOT TESTING. Look at the Belgium guy who are the one in Congo, he was also screened, And he have be in Congo for several days before he got the symptoms and he was positive. Have the test-kits not come yet ?? According to WHO they sent that out to Zambia for i think its 4 weeks ago now.

  7. Sloppy screening. Don’t wait for post mortem results to identify the first case. This is no time for stealing. Allocate the right amount of money.

