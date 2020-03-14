University of Zambia lecturer Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa has called for the removal of all Constitutional Court judges for gross misconduct and incompetence.
Commenting on constitutional lawyer John Sangwa’s observation that President Edgar Lungu dribbled Zambians when he appointed unqualified individuals as Constitutional Court judges, Dr Sishuwa agreed.
He said only individuals who meet the constitutional requirements to serve as a judge on the ConCourt: namely, specialised training or experience in human rights or constitutional law and 15 years’ experience as a legal practitioner, should have been chosen to serve on the court.
“The Constitutional Court has the final say on all matters relating to the interpretation of the Constitution including the election of the President, so those serving on it should be qualified, competent and impartial individuals with an intimate knowledge and understanding of the Constitution. The fact is that if a sitting president is able to both rig an election and control the Constitutional Court, it is hard to see how he or she can ever be voted out of office. In appointing unqualified individuals to the court, Lungu may have reasoned that it represented the best way of preparing for any possible legal challenge to his election and the constitutional battles over his eligibility or qualification to stand again.”
Dr Sishuwa argued that the ConCourt judges misconducted themselves during President Lungu’s eligibility case by abandoning the questions that were specifically asked by the applicants.
“Aside the question of their qualification, the judges have shown on more than one occasion that they are an incompetent bunch. One was in relation to the amateurish way in which they handled the election petition in 2016. The latest is in relation to how they handled Chishimba Kambwili’s legal challenge against the decision of the Speaker of the National Assembly to declare his Roan constituency seat vacant. In this case, both parties are claiming victory, on account of the court’s failure to give an unambiguous judgement. Yet another example of the incompetence of the Constitutional Court relates to how they handled the matter of whether President Lungu is eligible to stand for another term of office at the next election”, he said.
Dr Sishuwa said instead of answering the two questions that were asked by the applicants, the Court “threw away both questions and unilaterally invented a brand new question”.
“To avoid misinterpreting what the Court said, it is worth quoting their remarks at length as captured on page 51 of its 7 December 2018 judgement:
‘We note that although the Applicants argued in their submissions that this matter has been brought pursuant to Article 128(1)(a), which gives this Court jurisdiction to interpret constitutional provisions, the manner the above question has been couched personalises the issue in that it targets the incumbent President as an individual. We do not encourage this trend because the framing of the questions for this Court’s interpretation of constitutional provisions should not target any individual as it is meant for general application as the interpretation is binding on every person in the Republic. What we are dealing with in the present case is the office of the President. We of course understand what the question is or what it ought to have been and what it aims at, namely, the office of the President. The question therefore is or ought to have been framed as follows: Whether in terms of Article 106 (3) and (6), a presidential term of office that ran from 25th January 2015 to 13th September 2016 and straddled two constitutional regimes can or should be considered as a full term’”.
The UNZA academic said both the language used by the court and the justification provided for inventing their own question and discarding the questions raised by the applicants were incriminating.
“There are three fundamental questions that arise from the reasoning of the Constitutional Court. First, from where did the judges draw their understanding of what the “question ought to have been”, outside what the parties to the case submitted? Second, which law or authority gave the court permission to discard or completely throw away the applicants’ specific questions and replace then with the court’s own question? Third, if the Constitutional Court found that the arguments presented by the applicants did not meet the required standard to give them the reliefs sought, based on the specific questions that were brought to the court for determination, why didn’t it dismiss the case? It is a known principle of the law that a court, as a neutral arbiter, should never volunteer anything, be it a question or issue without the knowledge and consent of the parties involved or outside what the parties have presented to the court for determination. The moment a court does that, then it joins one of the contending parties and loses its impartiality. When a judge loses their impartiality, then they lose their authority to be called a judge. Since impartiality is the hallmark of the independence of the judiciary, what the judges of the Constitutional Court did amounts to the highest form of incompetence and gross misconduct. This is a potential ground for their removal from office. The fact that all the six judges of the Court were unanimous in their shocking decision means they are all culpable”, he said.
Dr Sishuwa added that it was wrong for the ConCourt to threaten and intimidate citizens into submission of its judgements using contempt of court powers.
“I note how the Constitutional Court began its judgment on the eligibility case with a warning to potential critics right in the opening paragraph. The Court seems to have been fully conscious of the problematic nature of the judgment they were about to deliver and the likely ruthless criticism it would attract from the public. It therefore sought to insure itself from public accountability and criticism by introducing the judgement with a stern warming to critics. We should remember that this threat from the Constitutional Court came about two weeks after the Supreme Court sentenced a critic, Gregory Chifire, to a shocking six-year-prison term for contempt of court for criticising members of the court after they had passed what was deemed to be a controversial judgement”, said Dr Sishuwa.
“There is no need for judges to threaten or intimidate citizens, especially those who raise fair comment on their decisions. Article 118 (1) of Zambia’s Constitution provides that “The judicial authority of the Republic derives from the people of Zambia and shall be exercised in a just manner and such exercise shall promote accountability.” In its judgement of the infamous Chifire case, the Supreme Court, in interpreting the word accountability as used in the cited Article, stated that “The word accountability curtails judges’ functions by requiring them to be transparent in the justice delivery system (hence the need for open court hearings) and the need for a reasoned judgement, which explains to both parties why one has lost and the other succeeded”. In seeking answers to the questions I have raised above, I am holding the judiciary to account, since the judgement of the Constitutional Court was so ambiguous that we now have two camps that have emerged with different interpretations of the same judgement. I am also giving effect to Article 122 (4), which stipulates that “A person and a person holding a public office shall protect the independence, dignity and effectiveness of the Judiciary.” So, I hope that rather than sending me contempt of court summons, the Constitutional Court judges would thank me for being a good citizen who is performing a constitutional duty of holding them to account and protecting the integrity of the Judiciary.”
Fwanya-I don’t think you read the full article, please take sometime and read it again, it’s worth reading don’t rush to judge anyone.
The article has pointed out some good key points, I’m a criminal justice major not lawyer but I clearly understand the law codes very well. Under normal circumstances those judges would not be in current positions, they do not meet the requirements you need to have more than 15 years of experience in constitutional law which is the key factor you don’t get appointed for knowing someone or been someone’s friend things get complicated later in the future. But again we are dealing with calculative criminals trying to cheat the poor people. Here is what will happen next year their guy the “RAT President” will not be eligible to run…they will panic and…
Ba Fwanya, how about responding to the questions posed by Dr Sishuwa or any of the points he has raised? That way, we the readers will learn from you and him. The man from UNZA has raised fair arguments in a very civil language. This thing of calling anyone who disagrees with the actions or decisions of a state or government official as UPND suggests incapacity to think rationally.
The job of the Judiciary is to help settle didputes in a civilised manner so that society functions well. Before civilised dispute resolution, there used to be vendettas; your clan killed my grandfather, I also hv to kill one of u to even scores. This is the eye-for -an- eye justice of the Old Testament and the Koran. In the modern world, we frown upon this kind of justice. But whn courts begin to fail to give reasoned verdicts in the modern world, they lose their standing. Supreme Court judge Mumba Malila has done us a great favour in his latest book CONTOURS OF A DEVELOPING JURISPRUDENCE. He has laid it bare there. Some elements in the Zambian judiciary are passing judgements that hv no foundation in common sense, law and logic. Sishuwa is in great company.
Sangwa and co are frustrated men who have been bought off by a few dollars to cause havoc. Who are you to demand that judges are disbanded? The law is greater than any one man. It is even greater than lungu . This is why lungu respected the courts to rule on his eligibility. Use the courts of law to raise any issues if you are not satisfied with the ruling. Do not sink so low as to state learned councils are incompetent. You are dangerously damaging the reputation and confidence of the public in our courts. This is professional gross misconduct and rightly so you should be banned. Kz
The Constitution has a set standard of QUALIFICATION TO BE JUDGE in Concourt, the appointed Judges do not meet those standards, what do you call them ? UNQUALIFIED is the correct term and are INCOMPETENT, it is not about as we are hearing from that Dull Lawyer called Makebi Zulu ” no they were proposed by Judicial Service Commission” and no “they were ratified by Parliament”, look, all those stages are issues of procedure and not a benchmark of Qualification of the Concourt Judges. The Benchmark of standards of Qualifications for Concourt Judges is in the Constitution and once those things are not met, then they are NOT Qualified , simple. It remains on record that CONCOURT Judges in ZAMBIA are UNDERQUALIFIED. Remove those UNQUALIFIED JUDGES, appoint Qualified JUDGES according to…
Edgar Lungu never made sn application to the Constitutional Court to rule on his eligibility in 2021 elections. It’s Danny Pule, a supposed leader of an opposition party and his ilk, who moved the Court. Now the cat is out of the bag. Lungu’s own erstwhile political adviser has told us who really moved the Court. It wasn’t Danny Pule. Anyway, no surprise here; the suspicion was always there that Lungu was acting through proxies. Thank u KZ for removing all doubt.
By the way can LAZ and Judiciary lay out the errors in Sangwa’s arguments about the Concourt judges? This matter is now in the public domain across the legal world. His arguments may look uncouth but it is not safe to leave unclarified. To end up with simply barring him from practising law will only reinforce the debate.
Eventually John Sangwa will hv to appear before a tribunal of the Law Association of Zambia where the Judiciary’s complaint will be presented. A group of fellow senior lawyers will preside over the matter. As usual Sangwa will also be heard. That’s where it can get nasty. Those with a sense of humour are in for great entertainment.
Dweny Mwanba: John Sangwa knows wht it is put together an arguable case before a superior court on behalf of a client. He knows hw much he has had to learn purely out of being involved in a matter. He knows the lessons he has learned along the way, the mistakes he has made, observing the tricks of the trade from those senior to him ,which lessons someone who has not gone through that experience is incapable of learning and therefore incapable of being a fair and qualified judge of the Constitutional Court. Keep your eyes and ears open to see hw this pans out. Sangwa, it seems to me has not said wht he has said about ConCourt judges without good reason.
The ConCourt is a monster created by Edgar and PF, so it must be disbanded and removed from our statutes. The addition of the Chief Justice as proposed in the infamous and useless Bill 10 won’t cure its shortcomings. We want the Supreme Court to continue to hear and pronounce itself on Constitutional matters. Several precedents have been set were the Supreme Court has sat as a trial Court. Instead of creating another monster, please increase the number of judges in the Industrial Relations Court because that’s what people want. ECL2021 Aluyeni!
“John Sangwa’s observation that President Edgar Lungu dribbled Zambians when he appointed unqualified individuals as Constitutional Court judges,…”
KZ : I won’t ask u. You hv already said it in black and white. No clarification necessary.
The way ba PF are mistakenly misinterpreting the whole thing is as if the Experts in Constitutional Law are saying the PF party is not eligible to contest the 2021 elections which is not the case! Are there no capable people in PF to stand on the party ticket in 2021? The KBFs are more than qualified to bring sanity to PF which ECL has destroyed by adulterating PF with corrupt elements from MMD!
It’s very clear that ECL is selfish! You have stood twice on PF ticket! Give your friends a chance and save the party from an embarrassing defeat in 2021! Don’t cheat yourself about infrastructure! People are suffering! RB did very good roads towards the end of his term but lost. Why? Because he allowed himself to be surrounded by bootlickers who blinded him from reality on the ground! If you…
RB did very good roads towards the end of his term but lost. Why? Because he allowed himself to be surrounded by bootlickers who blinded him from reality on the ground! If you love PF Mr ECL, step down honorably! The Constitution is very clear you are not eligible! You are a Lawyer for goodness sake and with or without the Concourt ruling, you should know better! Should you insist on running because you are banking on the questionable Bill10, most PF members won’t be voting for PF! You stand a better chance to be protected by a successor from PF. A non-PF successor will without question send to Jail for the many wrongs you have committed in a short time!
Lungu has been elected twice in two different constitution periods. Firstly under the amended 1996 constitution and secondly under the 2016 amended constitution. Those arguing by saying Lungu’s first term didn’t count because he served less than 3 years may the same people explain how we will all look at RB who served less than 3 years too? If the current constitution is disqualifying Lungu’s first term as a full term, what effect does this have on RB, should RB be no longer regarded as former president of Zambia if we take it that the current constitution overrides what was done under the past constitution? What is currently contained in bill 10 that looks to correct this anomaly which is making the PF push for it to passed in parliament? Kaya mwe.
Very good arguments by one Dr Sishuwa…. as usual articulate and to the point.
The question though is who is actually going to remove these incompetent Lungu’s sycophants? Lungu himself? Parliament? The sleepy public? I see no one!
Reading the quoted judgment by the ConCourt really makes sad reading. They couldn’t even write in proper English language.
Rowdy: U hv brought a new dimension which I had never thought of. I think the nxt few months will be interesting in Zambian politics.
My brother Sishuwa is a deadly mix. Intelligent, witty, brave and sarcastic. An erstwhile dueller who takes an argument to its logical conclusion with vigorous confutations and utter relish. You may hate him for his candor but you have to respect and admire him for his irrefutable arguments on Zam con-court. RESPECT my man.
Pf is endorsing President Lungu the incumbent to run for 2021 but President Lungu has not said he is. Why are we arguing? Unless I have missed something, I have not heard the President come out publicly to state his position. Pf is going to its elective general assembly soon and we do not know what the outcome will be. Why not wait? The President is a lawyer and understands the constitution. Like him or hate him, do not take him for a fool.