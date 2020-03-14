5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Shepolopolo U17’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier Goes Ahead

By sports
FAZ and SAFA have confirmed that today’s 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier between Shepolopolo U17 and South Africa U17 will go ahead despite CAF postponing all international games for this month.

CAF on Friday postponed all international fixtures scheduled for March, including the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came on the eve of Shepolopolo’s first round, final leg away match against South Africa today at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg.

Shepolopolo U17 arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday for the match.

Zambia enjoys a 2-0 first leg win played on February 28 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

