The Judiciary has barred Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any court in Zambia pending determination of its complaint against him to the Law Association of Zambia.

In a notice to all judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, Registrars and Magistrates, Acting Registrar Prince Mwiinga announced that Mr. Sangwa would no longer be allowed to appear before any court.

“This serves to inform all Hon Addressees that by direction of the Judiciary, Mr John Sangwa SC, an Advocate of the High Court, practicing under the firm of Simeza Sangwa and Associates will no longer be allowed to appear before any court in Zambia until further notice,” her notice read.

Mr Sangwa has resurrected a public debate on President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to run for re-election in 2021.

He has also criticized the manner in which the Constitutional Court handled the case in which the Law Association of Zambia challenged President Lungu’s eligibility.

And PF Deputy Chiefwip Tutwa Ngulube has called on President Edgar Lungu to strip Mr Sangwa off his status as State Counsel.

Late President Michael Sata who was Mr Sangwa’s long time client conferred him with the status of State Counsel for his immense contribution to the growth of the judicial process in Zambia.

But Mr Ngulube who is also a Lawyer says Mr Sangwa should be stripped off his honor for allegedly being in contempt and for bringing the name of the judiciary into disrepute.

”Following the banning by the Judiciary, and the fact that he will no longer appear before any court, he does not deserve the Rank anymore and he has lost his place,” Mr Ngulube said.

He added, “This must serve as a stern warning to other lawyers Like Eddie Mwitwa and Roger Chongwe who are also in the habit of insulting the integrity of the courts. Sangwa as a senior lawyer must have known the implications of the attacks.”

Mr Ngulube has since urged the judiciary to extend the ban to Mr Mwitwa and Dr. Chongwe.

