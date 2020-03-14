The Judiciary has barred Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any court in Zambia pending determination of its complaint against him to the Law Association of Zambia.
In a notice to all judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, Registrars and Magistrates, Acting Registrar Prince Mwiinga announced that Mr. Sangwa would no longer be allowed to appear before any court.
“This serves to inform all Hon Addressees that by direction of the Judiciary, Mr John Sangwa SC, an Advocate of the High Court, practicing under the firm of Simeza Sangwa and Associates will no longer be allowed to appear before any court in Zambia until further notice,” her notice read.
Mr Sangwa has resurrected a public debate on President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to run for re-election in 2021.
He has also criticized the manner in which the Constitutional Court handled the case in which the Law Association of Zambia challenged President Lungu’s eligibility.
And PF Deputy Chiefwip Tutwa Ngulube has called on President Edgar Lungu to strip Mr Sangwa off his status as State Counsel.
Late President Michael Sata who was Mr Sangwa’s long time client conferred him with the status of State Counsel for his immense contribution to the growth of the judicial process in Zambia.
But Mr Ngulube who is also a Lawyer says Mr Sangwa should be stripped off his honor for allegedly being in contempt and for bringing the name of the judiciary into disrepute.
”Following the banning by the Judiciary, and the fact that he will no longer appear before any court, he does not deserve the Rank anymore and he has lost his place,” Mr Ngulube said.
He added, “This must serve as a stern warning to other lawyers Like Eddie Mwitwa and Roger Chongwe who are also in the habit of insulting the integrity of the courts. Sangwa as a senior lawyer must have known the implications of the attacks.”
Mr Ngulube has since urged the judiciary to extend the ban to Mr Mwitwa and Dr. Chongwe.
Most lawyers in Zambia lack integrity
Katwishi ekotuleya, now the judiciary is a puppet branch of State Hòuse. Does it mean whn the court judgement it can’t be talked abt, or could be wrong, then whr is this going? Its very unfair whn somebody stand for the majority to be oppressed.
The only offence Sangwa has done is speaking up against the PF and the way they are abusing the law to fit their needs and wants .Dora said Sangwa has put himself on the path of self destruction.
If PF and statehouse was not afraid , they should gather their best lawyers and challenge samgwa to a debate to show he is wrong……
Why are they afraid of open discussion ?
Tutwa ngulube, be carfull , your actions akin to the KZ of lawyers will cost you dearly.
Not everything lasts forever. You will regret this Mugabe type law you are advocating.
Sangwa and your follow stooges learn to be practical for your own country.Dont talk ill of others especially leaders when you know the truth.Sangwa has made crusades to denounce eligibility of president Lungu to impress his donors the regime change .Prime TV ,News diggers and radio Phoenix have been media platform for their political propaganda purely to mislead the people of Zambia.God give If HE want HH will be a president if doesn’t want HH won’t be.Its a known fact that Sangwa was doing all that for UPND agenda.
I ask for education: does it mean that even where Sangwa said concourt should not have rephrased Pule and others question without their consent was wrong? Can LAZ rule on whether the concourt judges are duly qualified to hold those positions or not. We do not want a situation where a holder of Class B license is driving a 70 seater bus full of passengers. There will be a lot of questionable accidents.
Ooops! No practising for how long? Until after successful nomination?
At this rate only the likes of hungry dog Tayali and Tutwa will be invited on public media to give legal opinions.. ..Zambia deserves better!!
Teacher Mr – to drive a certain class of vehicle you are not appointed…its that simple you pass the test before you are legally allowed to take the wheel
Authoritarian regime in action
Unethical behavior begets punishment, that’s the natural order of things. You had it coming John, attacking the nation’s Judiciary is tantamount to attacking the sovereignity of the country. Tutwa is right, they should be stripped of their titles!!
So you go to the media to criticize fellow state counsel and even call them incompetent when there is a ruling in place. You are a f.o.o.l.i.sh lawyer sangwa because any lawyer would know to respect a ruling or if dissatisfied with it , raise this further in courts of law. Instead you are showing that your integrity has been compromised. How much are opposition paying you to be a prick? If I was facing a murder charge and you were the only available lawyer, I would represent myself. That is how incompetent you are. Kz
Is Tutwa a lawyer or an estate agent? Just wondering. Our Judiciary isn’t responsive to our needs, it’s a quandary. Just look at the circular and how it’s been drafted, it lacks clarity, just like most judgments. The question is what do they mean? Is it John Sangwa not to appear before them as an advocate or a suspect? Is it not to appear before them as a plaintiff or defendant? Or they mean that John Sangwa must never appear before them irrespective of circumstances? Have they taken away our rights to sue Sangwa in our Courts? Where is Mutembo Nchito? Has he been bewitched? Even General Miyanda can make mince out of our Judiciary. What integrity do they want to protect when they don’t have any? Zambia is a laughingstock. ECL2021 tafili bwino, don’t force matters. Just pack your bags…
SAD. PF IS UPTO SOMETHING. THEY WANT HAVE IT ONE STATE JUST LIKE THE WAY IT WAS DURING KK. BWANA SANGWA DON’T U WORRY GOD IS WATCHING AND THESE CHAPS BENE TUTWA WILL LEAVE TO REGRET FOR THE REST OF THERE LIVES.
The (PF) can’t shut us up…Mugabe tried this method we all saw the results…KA Lungu kuya Bebe le….enough is enough we are not scared of your tactics anymore…someone has to stand up to this garbage we have had enough…this is the 21st century not 1962…..koswe. No 3rd term.
This is exactly what happens when Judiciary become an Extension of State house. Corrupt and rotten to the core. I want to tell and assure you that you shall not succeed because power is with the People and not with you. Countries descend into Dictatorship in this Manner. HOW CAN SC JOHN SANGWA be Barred for merely expressing his view on Eligibility, HOW CAN SC JOHN SANGWA be barred for for highlight that the Qualification of Concourt Judges fall below the Standard Qualification specified in the Constitution. Are these Issues not Matters of Truth? that someone must be told to shut up. Why is the govt and the Judiciary want this truth to be buried and comfort people with a lie? Zambia is now in Dictatorship and the corrupt elements in every institution. Silencing the voice of dissent
They can ban him from appearing before them in court but they cannot ban him from talking about these issues. He is still a lawyer, has his licence intact and will continue to talk about issues like ECL elligibilty, bill 10 etc. And for Tutwa Ngulube, where did this chap come from? He’s so childish in he’s conduct. He co-sponsors thugs from inter city bus terminus to disrupt the bill 10 debate and claimed he knew the thugs as having come from siavonga, chirundu and mazabuka! Such levels of dishonesty in a parliamentarian is scaring. Even to suggest that John Sangwa be stripped of status of state counsel is unbelievable. The man earned that status!!If you think the action taken by the judiciary will cripple JS, you up to a rude shock.
PF is going. That’s not debatable.
My worry is that hh will create their own pro upend judiciary.
The whole concourt is going. People like tutwa may even lose licence.
Daily nation Sakala will go down
Tubena tayali GBM will be broke. No funding
Look at what Ka konda nini is saying, you are no march for Sangwa. You are the prick.
Interestingly, a perusal of online media reveals that in 2018 BOTH Mr Sangwa SC and Mr Mwitwa, LAZ President made the same remarks about qualification of Concourt judges. They both quoted Article 141 of the Constitution of Zambia 2016 which talks about 15 years practising experience or training in constitutional or human rights laws . But interestingly no action was taken against the two.
After 2021 there will a proper clean up of the judiciary.No one will be spared.
If you are compromised by the PF just know your time will be up soon.
Forget about the security of tenure.
You will face people power(REFERENDUM)
What is unethical about saying the truth as it is written in our Constitution? Instead of giving solidarity with a LAZ member who is tirelessly trying to defend the Constitution as per oath he holds, you want to sanction him? What are you sanctioning him for? For saying the truth?
When you read Article 141 of our Constitution, it states clearly what qualifications Constitutional Court Judges need to have. The current LAZ president and Sangwa did raise a red flag when Chagwa hand-picked. What has changed now? Resign Mr LAZ president! Article 141 has shown how compromised our Executive (Having a Lawyer who seems allergic to following the Constitution), Judiciary and LAZ (Ignoring minimum qualifications) and Legislature (PF Ratified due to arrogance of numbers) have become! If you could…
Mwayopa chani ka? The truth that is in your face from Sangwa?!?
If you could not obey Article 141, how are you going to respect any Law including Bill 10? You can have the best Constitution but still be Lawless! What counts is INTEGRITY and MORALS to follow the Spirit and Letter of the Law to uphold the RULE OF LAW!
On the ground lungu uses his violent PF cader thugs and police to brutalise anyone peacefully protesting his incompetence , in the law cycles lungu uses the compromised unqualified con court judges to silence any one questioning lungus motives……on election times lungu uses the compromised ECZ to allow PF illegality ……look at what happened in Chilubi ??
We thank god for karma, looks like lungu is too busy trying to bribe everyone to have any time for the economy
Zambia is officially a one party state. No divergent views are allowed in the PF govt. How long will people keep up with this nonsense?
No matter what anyone does the truth can never be silenced, at the appropriate time it will always be revealed. People like sangwa cannot be silenced, all this has done is made him more popular.
John Sangwa has an arguable case. The Law Association of Zambia should quickly deal wth this matter. The Judiciary is essentially saying, its members are fallible humans but if u hv to take issue wth their conduct, the route available 2u is the Judicial Complaints Authority. Sangwa doesn’t hv to be told about this because he knows it. He teaches it to his students.
My recollection is that the Law Association of Zambia raised objections to the appointment of current Constitutional Court judges at the selection stage. However, these objections were ignored by Edgar Lungu. It seems Govt (strictly-speaking, ECL) can do whatever it wants even there are grounds for not pursuing a particular course of action. But once the appointees are sworn in, everyone is expected to give them due respect.
Right from the damn word go, SANGWA has shown his overzealous payed appetite to disparage his profession and professional body.
LAZ watched this disgraced individual, SANGWA get used by the deads and they remained tight-lipped.
I have never head of any court ruling that pleases all parties concerned. You win some on one side and on the damn other side you lose.
Now if there is no room to appeal, you let it go. It appears to me that SANGWA overpromised his client h², chewed his money and the demons from h² are seriously haunting him (SANGWA) and in the end both men appear to be the same.
Never giving up on their loss.
Context:
H² lost the 2016 General Elections.
Sangwa lost the ECL’s 2021 eligibility hearing.
So we have a damned bunch of Losers going through circles. Dununa…
… is very much active. From he didn’t win in 2016 to he is not eligible in 2021. Losers are nuts.
Yaba…….! H² and Sangwa are covid 19ed!
ECL will be on the ballot in 2021 period
Cappuccino…cappuccino please!
KZ you are man of the moment but here you are misleading us. Let KBF stand with HH and I bet you KBF is our next president under PF. If this doesn’t happen the prepare to exit like MMD.
One thing i know in life is that u cant break someone who is fighting for the good course and in the best interest of the Country. All these fighting and insulting State Counsel Sangwa u may celebrate now but i can assure u that time is coming wen u will feel sorry for yourselves. This is a great man who will never be forgoten in Zambia no matter how u try to paint him black u can never much his intelligence. All those who think they own Zambia the time is coming for reckoning God never fails u will be humbled.