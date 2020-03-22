The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs has commended the Living Water Baptist Church in Kabanana area of Lusaka, for erecting a school that will not only provide education but instill morals and values in children.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili notes that imparting biblical teachings in children while they are still young, helps maintain principles and values acceptable by society.

She stated that the Purpose Baptist Christian Academy which is based in a peri urban area will give a vital service to children and the community at large, citing that education is the best equalizer in society.

Ms Sumaili hailed Living water Baptist church for further supplementing government’s efforts in the provision of education and employment to its citizens.

The Minister urged the teachers to fully apply themselves through offering quality education as she called on the pupils to concentrate so that they achieve their dreams in life.

This was said on her behalf by Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela.

And Purpose Baptist Christian Academy Director, Reverend Joseph Sakala said that among other challenges, the church saw the need to alleviate the living standards of children through education.

Reverend Sakala disclosed that the vision of the school is to provide holistic education that will help the students apply themselves in society.

Reverend Sakala noted that they are also being taught the word of God which is cardinal in their lives.

Speaking on behalf of parents Lisa Chingwenembe was elated by the development, stating that it will help children in the community with biblical teachings that will foster good behavior.

Ms Chingwenembe said the school will act as the light of the community through the lessons it will provide to the children.

