Economy

ZNFU commends Partnership to support Small Scale Cassava Farmers

By Chief Editor
Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has commended the KEMIKO and Musika partnership for supporting Small-Scale farmers in Luapula and Northern provinces.

ZNFU Media and Public Relations Manager Kelvin Kaleyi said the partnership between the two entities, through buying of the cassava grain, will provide Cassava farmers with a readily available market for their commodity.

He said the biggest problem that some farmers face in the area is finding a market for their commodities and this has affected their business growth.

Mr Kaleyi explained that Mansa is one of the few districts reputable for producing cassava.

He further called on more farmers in the area to take this opportunity and also venture into cassava growing as a way of achieving crop diversification in the country.

And Small scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) Director Boyd Moobwe noted that the partnership will help smallholder farmers technically and financially.

He reiterated that providing a market for farmers is a better way of encouraging and facilitating their agriculture business growth.

Mr Moobwe further observed that farming needs to be recognized as a proper business that needs readily available markets.

He has further appealed to the government to support such initiatives meant to empower the economic growth of the country.

Last year, KEMIKO, a cassava processing industry, bought 180 tonnes of cassava from 400 farmers, and further intends to buy 360 tonnes and educate smallholder farmers on food security, later this year.

The company currently has two processing facilities in Mansa, providing market for farmers in the area.

Previous articleEmbed good morals in pupils-schools implored

  1. On important articles such as this, you will never see a upnd member comment. However, on irrelevant issues they are the first. They wonder why zambian don’t trust them to rule.

