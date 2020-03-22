3.4 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 22, 2020
type here...
Rural News

Traders should be on guard against coronavirus- Chasefu DC

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
Rural News Traders should be on guard against coronavirus- Chasefu DC
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Traders at Emusa mobile market, locally known as the Bwandila market in Chasefu district of the eastern province, were this morning sent away following the suspension of the market, owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Chasefu District Commissioner Mustapher Banda is however, disappointed with traders who almost disobeyed his directive to suspend the market despite communicating to them earlier.

ZANIS reports that speaking when he addressed scores of traders who mainly came from Lundazi yesterday, Mr Banda told them that they cannot conduct businesses in un-conducive environment.

He said the suspension of mobile markets is one of the preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus because the market premises do not meet hygiene standards due to lack of sanitation.

On March 19th, 2020, Mr Banda suspended the mobile markets in the district until further notice, following the two cases of coronavirus that the country has recorded.

Meanwhile, Chasefu town council yesterday, joined the rest of the country in the cleaning of trading centers, following a launch by the Local Government Minister, Charles Banda.

As coronavirus spreads across the globe, countries in Africa are taking preventive measures to keep the disease out and many are showing a strong level of preparedness to counter its spread.

In Zambia, the Ministry of Health has since put up measures in place to combat the epidemic, knowing that an outbreak of the Coronavirus would have catastrophic consequences for the country.

The world has now come to know that the Coronavirus is very infectious and spreading fast.

Zambia has so far recorded two cases of the COVID 19.

[Read 40 times, 40 reads today]
Previous articleDiscuss Your Impasse Behind Closed Doors, SACCORD Urges Prime TV/Government
Next articleEmbed good morals in pupils-schools implored

2 COMMENTS

  1. Excellent. Let us enforce the law and ensure order. People need to realise that this virus is no childs play. Some people think because they are on ARVs they are immune. But let me tell them that there is no guarantee anyone is protected.the world is still learning about this virus. So please follow the guidelines we have given you. Kz

  2. It is good that Africans are prepared to adhere to restrictions to counter the spread even though I’m convinced this virus is powerless under African skies. Hold on strong my brothers and sisters! The madness will soon be over and people will be free to do their business as usual again.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

ZNFU commends Partnership to support Small Scale Cassava Farmers

Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has commended the KEMIKO and Musika partnership for supporting Small-Scale farmers in Luapula and...
Read more
General News

Embed good morals in pupils-schools implored

Chief Editor - 3
The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs has commended the Living Water Baptist Church in Kabanana area of Lusaka, for erecting a school...
Read more
Rural News

Traders should be on guard against coronavirus- Chasefu DC

Chief Editor - 2
Traders at Emusa mobile market, locally known as the Bwandila market in Chasefu district of the eastern province, were this morning sent away following...
Read more
General News

Discuss Your Impasse Behind Closed Doors, SACCORD Urges Prime TV/Government

Chief Editor - 4
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has called on Prime Television and Government to ensure that the proposed dialogue...
Read more
Headlines

PF dismisses allegations of offering Money to UPND MPs to vote for Bill 10

Chief Editor - 3
Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda has dismissed the allegation by United Party for National Development(UPND) Deputy Spokesperson and Choma Central Member of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

10,000 pupils to benefit from feeding programme

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
About 10, 000 learners from 23 schools in Chasefu District are being targeted to benefit from a food support programme being undertaken by...
Read more

Hippos harvest four hectares of maize field in Mwinilunga

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Hippos have eaten and destroyed an estimated four hectares of maize fields belonging to nine farmers among them chief Ntambu in Kasanjiku and Kabombu...
Read more

Youth skills centre to be set up in Luangwa

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development has revealed its intentions to construct a youth skills centre in Luangwa District, Lusaka Province. ...
Read more

Husband on the run after beating wife to death

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
A man of Kangwe'na area in Mushindamo District in North-western Province is on the run after beating his wife to death during a marital...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 40 times, 40 reads today]