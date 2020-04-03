9.5 C
Economy

Pensions and Insurance Board reassures industry after the arrest of three of its Senior Members of Staff.

Pensions and Insurance Board reassures industry after the arrest of three of its Senior Members of Staff.
The Board of Directors of the Pensions and Insurance Authority (PIA) has noted with concern recent events relating to the Authority, including the arrest of three of its Senior Members of Staff.

PIA Board Chairperson Petronella Mwangala said the Board is fully aware of the matter, which relates to a decision taken by the Authority in the course of discharging its functions, and shall cooperate with all relevant authorities and stakeholders and allow the law to take its course.

Mrs Mwangala said the Authority will comprehensively address the issues in the Press at an opportune time.

“The Board wishes to reassure the general public that the Authority will continue to discharge its Regulatory and Supervisory functions in line with its statutory mandate,” Mrs Mwangala said.

“The Board further wishes to reassure the public that the Authority remains committed to protecting the interests of Pension Scheme Members and insurance Policy Holders,” she said.

“To that end, the Authority will continue to uphold its core values which include integrity, accountability and confidentiality.”

