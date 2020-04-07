9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
FQM pledges to abide by policies and measures to prevent COVID-19

By Chief Editor
The First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has pledged to abide by policies and measures which government has put in place through the Ministry of Health to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 in the district.

FDM Acting Managing Director John Gladston said the mining company has aligned itself with government policies and measures put in place to fight the disease.

Mr. Gladston said this when Northwestern Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu held a meeting with the mine’s top management in Solwezi.

He said all its experts, who travelled abroad and are returning back into Zambia are put on a 14 days self-quarantine in their homes with close monitoring by the mining clinic health officials.

FQM Clinical Occupational Health Specialist Leonie Kloppers said her staff have been conducting COVID-19 screening and testing on people entering and leaving the mining premises to ensure everyone is fit and healthy.

Ms. Kloppers said any suspected cases are referred to Kansanshi mine clinic for further investigations adding that thousands of people have been reached so far.

She said sensitizing everyone on the preventive measures such as social distancing as well as on hygiene have been conducted.

And Northern Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu said government acknowledges the support the mining company has been rendering to the region.

Mr. Mubukwanu expressed happiness that the mining company has been adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures and encouraged others to do so at personal, community and workplace levels.

He said the impact of the disease on people’s lives and the economy was immeasurable adding that it was better to control COVID-19 now before it escalates to uncontrollable numbers of confirmed cases.

