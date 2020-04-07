A joint team of health inspectors from the Solwezi municipal council, council and Zambia police officers have apprehended eight-bar owners who defied the presidential directive banning bars from operating.

Solwezi Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Esther Chirwa told the media in Solwezi that the team conducted patrols and inspections of business houses on Sunday and found some bars open.

Ms. Chirwa said the team, which conducted patrols in Kyawama, Muzabula, Magrade, Kazomba, Messenger and Zambia compounds among other areas, also confiscated merchandise and revoked liquor licenses.

She commended Solwezi residents for reporting business owners that open their premises to members of the public against the Presidential directive.

Ms. Chirwa said the precautionary measures put in place are not meant to cripple businesses but to cushion the further spread of COVID-19, adding that business owners should therefore adhere.

She said those apprehended may be tried in the fast track court.

She thanked those that have complied with the guidelines that were announced by the Head of State.

During his national address last week, President Edgar Lungu ordered the closure of bars, night clubs, gyms, cinemas and casinos with effect from Thursday 26th March 2020 in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 whose confirmed cases are now 36 in the country.

