9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 10, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Panos urges IBA to rescind the cancellation of Prime TV broadcasting license

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Panos urges IBA to rescind the cancellation of Prime TV broadcasting license
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Panos Institute Southern Africa has said that it is saddened by the cancellation of Prime Television’s broadcasting license, and called on the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to rescind its decision and reinstate one of Zambia’s leading privately owned media houses.

Yesterday it emerged that in a letter to Prime TV proprietor Gerald Shawa on 09 April 2020, the IBA Board Secretary/Director General Josephine Mapoma said the TV station’s broadcasting license had been cancelled “with immediate effect”. The IBA said the cancellation of Prime TV’s broadcasting license was in line with provisions of Section 29 of the IBA Acts of 2010 which provides that the IBA Board may cancel a broadcasting license if “the cancellation of the license of necessary in the interest of public safety, security, peace, welfare or good order …the Board considers it appropriate to do so”.

In the few years that the station has been on air, Prime TV has established itself as a medium of choice for many citizens, and its closure will be a blow to those who rely on the station as their preferred platform. The station also employs many Zambian professionals, and its closure will affect their livelihoods.

All media houses be they community or mainstream, print, broadcast and online, public and private media houses have a role to play in supporting the achievement of Zambia’s national development priorities. At a time as this when the country is putting maximum effort to address the corona virus (COVID-19) public health emergency, the country needs a diverse array of media to provide timely and relevant information to a wider section of the Zambian populace to enable timely informed decisions and appropriate actions. The closure of Prime TV is therefore badly timed as it will slow the free flow of information on the country’s efforts to contain an unprecedented public health emergence.

According to Panos, therefore, the cancellation of Prime TV’s license will limit citizens’ access to critical information, thereby limiting their ability to effectively participate in informed decision making on matters affecting them. In addition, the decision by IBA is backtracking the country’s media pluralism and development achievements since liberalisation of the airwaves.

“Panos, therefore, appeals to the IBA to reconsider its decision and explore other remedial actions to address identified concerns the authority may have on Prime TV while the media house continues to broadcast,” concluded the statement released to the media by Panos’s Executive Director Vusumuzi Sifile.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleRTSA implores commuters and all road users to avoid non-essential travel

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Panos urges IBA to rescind the cancellation of Prime TV broadcasting license

Panos Institute Southern Africa has said that it is saddened by the cancellation of Prime Television’s broadcasting license, and...
Read more
Headlines

RTSA implores commuters and all road users to avoid non-essential travel

Chief Editor - 0
The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has implored commuters and all road users to avoid non-essential travel to avert the spread of the...
Read more
Feature Sports

Five Players Impress Mordon Malitoli in 2020 Season

sports - 0
1994 AFCON legend Mordon Malitoli has listed his best five players so far of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season in the midst of...
Read more
Economy

Bitcoin CFD Trading Strategy

editor - 2
MT: Three proven strategies for Bitcoin CFD trading today MD: Bitcoin is the most famous cryptocurrency traded through different means. CFDs are derivatives that make...
Read more
General News

Prime TV problems deepen as the Station is closed with immediate effect

Chief Editor - 69
Zambia’s most popular privately owned television station Prime TV has been closed with immediate effect. It’s license was canceled by the Independent Broadcasting Authority. In a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu extends Covid-19 measures by another two weeks as Zambia goes a week with no fresh cases

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
President Edgar Lungu has announced that measures he announced to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 in Zambia will be extended by another two weeks. In...
Read more

Lusaka Business man dismissed from IBA Board for allegedly alarming the nation on COVID-19 numbers

Headlines Chief Editor - 37
Lusaka Businessman and Board Member of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Sipho Phiri has been dismissed from the board of IBA dor allegedly alarming...
Read more

Intercontinental Hotel Lusaka shuts down, close to 200 workers sent home due to Covid-19

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Inter-Continental Group of Hotels has officially written to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security on its intentions to shut down its operations and...
Read more

President Lungu thanks Donors to the COVID-19 Fight as Zambia continues to record Zero new cases

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has thanked the Church, the different Political Parties as well as the Donor Community, both local and foreign for...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]