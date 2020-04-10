9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 10, 2020
RTSA implores commuters and all road users to avoid non-essential travel

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has implored commuters and all road users to avoid non-essential travel to avert the spread of the Covid-19.

The RTSA Director and CEO, Mr. Gladwell Banda said the Agency is in support of the heightened messaging on public health measures to avert the transmission of the pandemic in the road transport sector.

‘‘We, therefore, appeal to commuters and the travelling public in general, to adhere to the call by the Ministry of Health to avoid non-essential travel to avoid the spread of the Covid-19. Buses should be disinfected regularly to ensure that they are virus-free,’’ he said.

Mr. Banda has urged all road users, especially commuters to put on face masks whenever they are using public transport.

‘‘The RTSA is doing everything possible to support the government’s guidance and directives in a bid to avert the spread of the Covid-19,’’ he said.

Further, Mr. Banda has cautioned road users against lawlessness during the Easter holiday. He said the Agency seeks to deliver an ‘accident-free’ Easter holiday and that the RTSA and the Zambia Police will remain resolute in ensuring that traffic rules and regulations are adhered to by all road users.

‘‘We have deployed adequate officers on the ground and we seek the cooperation of all road users in mitigating road traffic accidents during this period and beyond,’’ The RTSA CEO added.

