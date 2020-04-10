The Ministry of General Education has refuted reports suggesting that the schools will reopen after schools were closed as a result of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ministry Spokesperson Nondo Chilonga told the media in a statement that the ministry is refuting the statement as the contents of the communication are not correct.

“There is false information circulating on social media platforms concerning the reopening of schools which also includes a wrong school and examination calendar. The Ministry of General Education has not yet announced the date for reopening learning institutions as the Ministry awaits guidance from the Ministry of Health,” she said.

“As you may all be aware, the Ministry responsible for health in the country is providing us with timely updates regarding the COVID-19. Therefore, the reopening of our learning institutions is dependent on expert advice in relation to the pandemic.”

Ms. Chilonga said that at the press briefing held yesterday between the Ministry of General Education and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, the Minister of General Education, Hon David Mabumba informed the nation that the Ministry is still in the process of making consultations on issues of rescheduling the academic calendar and examinations.

“In view of the above, the Ministry of General Education wishes to advice the general public to ignore the false information which is circulating with the contempt that it deserves,” she added.

[Read 9 times, 9 reads today]