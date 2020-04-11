The Centre for Trade Policy and Development is concerned with recent developments in the Mining sector and is calling for dialogue between the government of the Republic of Zambia and the Mining Players.

CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo says the way Mopani Copper Mines has defied Government’s directive not to place the mine on care and maintenance is one clear indication of a deteriorating relationship between the Government and some players within the extractive industry.

Mr Mwaipopo said there is urgent need for the Government to consider calling for a local mining indaba so as to deliberate on several matters affecting mining.

He said the deteriorating relationship between the Government and some players within the extractives sector can be attributed to several factors among which might include the recently introduced tax changes that have not been welcomed by several mining players.

Mr Mwaipopo added that are also growing concerns and fears among mining companies on the decrease of prices for commodities such as Copper on the International market due to the COVID -19 pandemic.

“As CTPD, we think there is need to get to the discussion table and work around resolving the issues that may still be affecting both sides in the interest of development. Although, both parties have legitimate concerns, we think that resolving these challenges is not something that can be done by exchanging positions in the media”, He said.

Mr Mwaipopo has urged Government and the mining players to address their grievances through the right channel and amicably find a solution that will be in the best interest of both parties.

He said this process could also be opened to include other experts in the industry that would be interested in rendering their services as a way of helping to improve the deteriorating relationship.

Mr Mwaipopo said the Civil Society equally stands ready to render any support towards ensuring that this dialogue takes place because failure to address these problems could negatively impact the country’s economic development.

