9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 11, 2020
type here...
Economy

Government should call for an Mining Indaba after Mopani Ignores the directive not to shut down the Mine

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Economy Government should call for an Mining Indaba after Mopani Ignores the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development is concerned with recent developments in the Mining sector and is calling for dialogue between the government of the Republic of Zambia and the Mining Players.

CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo says the way Mopani Copper Mines has defied Government’s directive not to place the mine on care and maintenance is one clear indication of a deteriorating relationship between the Government and some players within the extractive industry.

Mr Mwaipopo said there is urgent need for the Government to consider calling for a local mining indaba so as to deliberate on several matters affecting mining.

He said the deteriorating relationship between the Government and some players within the extractives sector can be attributed to several factors among which might include the recently introduced tax changes that have not been welcomed by several mining players.

Mr Mwaipopo added that are also growing concerns and fears among mining companies on the decrease of prices for commodities such as Copper on the International market due to the COVID -19 pandemic.

“As CTPD, we think there is need to get to the discussion table and work around resolving the issues that may still be affecting both sides in the interest of development. Although, both parties have legitimate concerns, we think that resolving these challenges is not something that can be done by exchanging positions in the media”, He said.

Mr Mwaipopo has urged Government and the mining players to address their grievances through the right channel and amicably find a solution that will be in the best interest of both parties.

He said this process could also be opened to include other experts in the industry that would be interested in rendering their services as a way of helping to improve the deteriorating relationship.

Mr Mwaipopo said the Civil Society equally stands ready to render any support towards ensuring that this dialogue takes place because failure to address these problems could negatively impact the country’s economic development.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleBusiness Stakeholders Welcome extension of COVID-19 Restriction Measures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Government should call for an Mining Indaba after Mopani Ignores the directive not to shut down the Mine

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development is concerned with recent developments in the Mining sector and is calling...
Read more
Economy

Business Stakeholders Welcome extension of COVID-19 Restriction Measures

Chief Editor - 0
Various Stakeholders have welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s decision to extend the measures implemented to combat the spread of the COVID-19. Speaking in an interview...
Read more
Columns

Fighting COVID-19 in Zambia: The Next Phase

Chief Editor - 0
By Bernadette Deka Zulu - PMRC Executive Director The Coronavirus, With more than 1.39 million cases and 79,382 deaths globally, the world continues to battle...
Read more
General News

NGOCC appeals to IBA to immediately reinstate Prime Television’s Operating License .

Chief Editor - 0
The Non-governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council has noted with concern the drastic decision by the Independent Broadcasting Authority to suspend the operating license of...
Read more
Headlines

US President Donald Trump Officially Welcomes Zambia’s newly Appointed Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe

Chief Editor - 0
US President Donald Trump has officially welcomed Zambia's newly appointed Ambassador to the United State, Mr. Lazarous Kapambwe. According to a statement released to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Business Stakeholders Welcome extension of COVID-19 Restriction Measures

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Various Stakeholders have welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s decision to extend the measures implemented to combat the spread of the COVID-19. Speaking in an interview...
Read more

Bitcoin CFD Trading Strategy

Economy editor - 2
MT: Three proven strategies for Bitcoin CFD trading today MD: Bitcoin is the most famous cryptocurrency traded through different means. CFDs are derivatives that make...
Read more

PF regime cartel out to capture Zambian economy to entrench power and control

Economy editor - 33
By Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member Zambians need to learn very quickly, how rogue, unpopular regimes seek to consolidate power and control. This is often achieved...
Read more

ZNBC workers have not been paid their March salaries

Economy Chief Editor - 25
The Zambia Union of Broadcasters and other Information disseminators ZUBID is concerned with the continued delays to pay salaries for ZNBC Workers. ZUBID Secretary General...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]