Ex-Forest Rangers chairman Kelvin Mutafu has hailed the team’s improved performance over the years.

Forest are leading the FAZ Super Division with 46 points from 24 matches played in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that halted the 2019/20 season.

Mutafu, who served at Forest from 2001 to 2009, said the Ndola team has been making strides.

As club chairman, Mutafu led Forest to winning the Coca Cola Cup in 2005.

“As former chairman, it makes me move with my head high when I see where the team is now and looking at where we are coming from,” Mutafu said.

Forest have graduated from being a mid-table team to league contenders.

“I am grateful to the current Forest Rangers executive led by Mr Mukuka. They have done us proud and we are behind them. It is not easy to be where they are, it takes hard work behind the curtain and motivation to the players,” he said.

Forest are able to attract top players and coaches among them current trainer Tenant Chilumba and ex-Dola Hill boss Patrick Phiri.

The former FAZ Treasurer is backing Forest to win the league title.

“I can put my money on Forest to win the league. Winning the league will be the best reward to Zaffico who have been very consistent in sponsoring the team,” Mutafu said.

He added:”The team needs to remain consistent and let the coach monitor players during the coronavirus outbreak.”

