Photo Gallery Bowman Lusambo’s COVID-19 Enforcement Orchestration in Pictures By Chief Editor - April 12, 2020 11 699 views Lodge Owner in confrontation fight with the Police Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Busted Wedding where over 60 Indians were having a party right in Emmasdale Busted Wedding where over 60 Indians were having a party right in Emmasdale Woman resisting Police Arrested Woman resisting Police Arrested ..but over powered and put in a police van Lodge Owner in confrontation fight with the Police ..but eventually over powered and led by his waist to police Man tries to run to safety after being confronted by Police with whipping sticks Man tries to run to safety after being confronted by Police with whipping sticks Man tries to run to safety after being confronted by Police with whipping sticks Police pick up a man found consuming alcohol Police pick up a man found consuming alcohol Police whip and picked up patrons found consuming alcohol at total filling station in Salama Park Police whip and picked up patrons found consuming alcohol at total filling station in Salama Park [Read 675 times, 675 reads today]
That is Tripoli in Libya!!
Don’t lie.. that can’t happen in a Christian Zambia during Easter week.
If true, then Lusambo has committed treason!!
It’s Simple,obey law! Bowman has made numerous headlines in as far as fighting vices that work to undermine development, health and accountability. Very active and does not only defend good verbally. He is hands on. Given more power he can expose and bring sanity to Zambia ‘s corrupt world.
When are they going to enforce this same power on markets and mini buses? The businesses they are targeting at the moment are even more organized than the markets like Soweto.
Now Am worried for the Policemen involved in these operations. They DON’T look adequately protected against possible transmission of the virus meanwhile they are making physical contacts with suspects.One of them will catch Covid-19 just like that!
I think he is fighting for our safety.. while the IG talks through the media, him he is on thr ground.
But putting the police officers at risk, look at that officer putting on a balaclava, how does that head cover protect him from covid 19? He thinks looking like SWAT will protect him from covid 19?
Apa peve’ I support the Government 100%!!!
These people think just because they have money, they can flout laws & put everyone’s health at risk.
POLICE PLEASE BAMBA LAW BREAKER & TAKE KU MA CELLS!
These people should be following the law of the land, just like we all do when we are in foreign countries.
The Asians cheated that they had gone into a self quarantine. Liars and hypocrites
**links not permitted****
Lusanbo is puttin his life at risky ,he deseaves a full cabinet fortifolio, good job honorable and your team you are helping the nation.
This seems to be an anti alcohol consumption campaign. To be honest, who is more at risk of spreading the virus between that guy who is drinking his beer in a virtually empty car park and the masses mingling freely at Lusaka’s Soweto and City Markets and bus stations and in mini buses?
The same should be applied to street vendors, congested markets, congested bus stations. They should also bring order and implement rules that curb virus prevention. The police however should also be in protective gear that prevents transmission and contracting the virus. Yes we need to be strict and abide by the prevention advice but we also need to be fair and not be selective about who and when to carry out these so called covid-19 patrols.