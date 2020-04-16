Fitch Ratings has downgraded Zambia’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC’.
Fitch says the downgrade reflects its view that the shock from the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated Zambia’s already constrained external liquidity, increasing the likelihood of a default event.
“We see default as probable, as evidenced by the government’s tender of a request for proposals from advisors on a potential liability management exercise. We also see the liability management exercise as a probable precursor to a support programme from the IMF or other international financial institution,” it says.
The rating agency charges that the government is unlikely to be able to fully meet its external debt obligations in 2020 and 2021 in the absence of new external financing sources.
It says government faces external debt service payments, including principal and interest, totalling USD1.5 billion in 2020 which is approximately 115% of official gross international reserves at end-January 2020.
“A combination of already programmed external borrowing and mineral royalties will add to reserves. However, much of the external borrowing is directly tied to project financing and will not be readily available for debt servicing.”
It added, “We also expect copper export receipts to fall on lower production and copper prices. As a result, the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) will struggle to maintain the necessary external liquidity to allow for uninterrupted debt servicing, in our view.”
It predicts that the maintenance of reserves in 2020 will be further challenged by a current account deficit and currency depreciation pressure.
It says reserve levels were supported by a current account surplus of 1% of GDP in 2019, but it forecasts the current account will swing to a deficit of 2% of GDP this year.
“The BOZ was able to bolster reserves in 2019 by opportunistically purchasing hard currency from the foreign-currency market. However, as of 11 April, the kwacha had depreciated by 24% year-to-date, which will make dollar purchases costlier. Reserve accumulation could also exacerbate downward pressure on the foreign-currency rate.”
“The sovereign’s medium-term solvency has deteriorated, along with its liquidity. This will limit the government’s refinancing options and is likely to see conditions imposed on new lending. We forecast the general government deficit to expand to close to 10% of GDP in 2020, although the running of domestic payment arrears may keep the deficit lower on a cash basis.”
It added, “We also forecast general government debt to reach 113% of GDP and to continue rising over the long term.”
Fitch says Zambia’s public finances will be further affected by slowing growth.
It forecasts GDP growth to contract by 0.7% in 2020, and to experience a slight recovery to 1.0% in 2021.
“Zambia’s growth was already slowing due to a combination of lower copper production, power shortages caused by seasonal droughts, and spotty agricultural production due to poor rain.”
The rating agency says Zambia’s economy could return to trend growth of approximately 3.0% by 2023, but that this is well below the 5.6% average that Zambia experienced in the decade to 2018.
“The shock to the domestic economy will also further stress Zambia’s banks, which have struggled with poor asset quality and low levels of credit provision. Extra stress will inhibit banks’ ability to finance the government.”
It says, The government’s domestic debt issuance is already routinely undersubscribed at longer maturities, while yields across the curve have risen steadily. The BOZ has set up a ZMW10 billion liquidity facility, which aims to enable banks to restructure or refinance qualifying facilities or on-lend to eligible clients.”
The rating agency says the BOZ facility will provide some support to the banks and the domestic economy, but will not significantly enhance banks’ ability to provide funding to the government.
I am yet to come across a citizen anywhere in this world who ate a fitch rating of A+. We deal with grassroots economics and some imaginary rating created by some imperial neocolonialists does nothing to move me, maybe diasporans will be moved by this rating. As for us we continue to fight for our people fitch rating or not. You can leave it to HH to talk you to sleep about fitch rating. That is the only thing he good at. Kz
Such advise from KZ is the reason why the economy had gone belly up even before COVID.
How can a household borrow from a neighbor and then turnaround and say “the demotion at my work place should not worry my neighbor, I use a different kind of math”?
Davis Mwilwa was right. Comprehension is low in PF.
Sikfuele and who said that the households only source of income is from work? It is this type of thinking that has slowed Africa down. You are used to working for others instead of being your own boss. Wake up
Waste of time educating PF Cadres. They think they just do a ‘Mbita’ and go to borrow in the market with junk status above their heads.
With reserves lower than debt service, dollar supply will soon dry out. So how do think we will pay debt service, with Kwacha, copper or maize bumper harvest?
At this point, no one will lend Zambia funds without express comfort from the IMF. That is the rule out there. The sooner Zambians get that point the easier will be the reforms.
There will be no default. IMF is already working on measures to relieve economic distress of member countries including Zambia. So, what is Fitch talking about? Do they confer with the other organizations?
The only junk is that ka thing in your trousers and your masters abroad
These ratings are a complete fraud and don’t move me at all. What exactly do they rate? Fact is without our resources like copper, cobalt etc. the world economy would suffer and would definately not be where it stands today, so how do you rate the source of your wealth lower than you?
My dear, KZ, income can only come from work, inheritance, gift or lottery. Illegal means include theft, extortion and corruption. Also note that borrowings are never income.
In this case, Zambia borrowed and has no right to discount the judgement of the agency creditors look to when assessing capacity to repay.
We can bury our heads in the sand if makes us feel better, but those debt will need to be repaid and we do not have the revenues (income) to pay it off in 2022-2025. We will have to reissue. But at junk status, interest rates will be above 25%. While one can argue that PF may not be there, it still falls on the Zambian taxpayer.
Play show alternative math.
Nine chale I love you like my own son. Great patriot. Contact me when you are in zambia
Mr p you need to be lusambod
KZ take it easy badaala. No need to talk about junk in the trousers here. This is not a shabeen. We are talking about issues that affect real lives.
Numbers don’t lie. Currently, Boma is struggling to pay its suppliers, pensioners, buy drugs etc. When steps outside state house this becomes clearer. The simple reason is that we are running a deficit and the cost of debt payment is taking away funds for running government. Debt payment is the first call on revenues.
@Nine Chale, please contact KZ when in Zed. You can discuss the notes in pushing out. However, note that there will not be an exam. We shall leave that to reality.