Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced that there are no new COVID-19 cases in Zambia in the last 24 hours.
Speaking at the 27th COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, Dr. Chilufya said that COVID-19 cases cumulatively remains at 48 cases,2 deaths,30 recoveries with 16 admissions who are all stable.
Dr. Chilufya also said that the lockdown that was imposed on Kafue tow had been lifted and that operations and life in Kafue had returned to normal. Dr. Chilufya further said that 131 tests were done and all of them tested negative.
The Health Minister thanked all the Kafue residents for cooperating with authorities during yesterday’s operation and urged them to continue being vigilant in ensuring that they sustain all the preventive measures as directed by President Edgar Lungu and other health authorities.
“Responsibility at a personal level and to follow up the preventive measures is key and will help in reducing transmissions of new cases” he emphasized.
And Dr. Chilufya also announced that President Edgar Lungu has directed the mandatory wearing of masks in public places by every Zambian in an effort to curb new Coronavirus transmissions, adding that the directive entails that every Zambia will need to put on a mask every time they access public places as one of the effective ways to avoid person to person transmission and that all Zambians to adhere to the directive.
Great news. Let's hope it stays this way and the lockdown was not lifted too soon.
In the morning he said “about 30 suspected cases of COVID-19 were picked up from the mass testing in Kafue after the small transit town was put on total lockdown” now he states there are no cases …so how did he come to the suspicious that the covid-19?
This man is not being truthful…if there journalists out there please how many test kits he has and how many machines this MOH has for testing. ..its high time you journalist take pride in your work and do a bit of investigative work as its our people that are going to suffer from this deceitfulness.
What happened to 30 cases reported in the morning!?
That's great news but it appears we are still not conducting enough screening & testing as less than 200 tests were conducted. We still don't know how many were screened but I guess it's safe to assume it was from the most likely area based on the lifestyle of the deceased.
In my opinion l feel 131 tests coducted in kafue is too small a number compared to the population of that town.
This was an opputunity to conduct more tests as there was an official lockdown in force and people were willingly complying to be tested.
Is it that we have challenges with test kits.
We see it on the television how other countries have scaled up on testing .
Excellent news!