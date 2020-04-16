Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced that there are no new COVID-19 cases in Zambia in the last 24 hours.

Speaking at the 27th COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, Dr. Chilufya said that COVID-19 cases cumulatively remains at 48 cases,2 deaths,30 recoveries with 16 admissions who are all stable.

Dr. Chilufya also said that the lockdown that was imposed on Kafue tow had been lifted and that operations and life in Kafue had returned to normal. Dr. Chilufya further said that 131 tests were done and all of them tested negative.

The Health Minister thanked all the Kafue residents for cooperating with authorities during yesterday’s operation and urged them to continue being vigilant in ensuring that they sustain all the preventive measures as directed by President Edgar Lungu and other health authorities.

“Responsibility at a personal level and to follow up the preventive measures is key and will help in reducing transmissions of new cases” he emphasized.

And Dr. Chilufya also announced that President Edgar Lungu has directed the mandatory wearing of masks in public places by every Zambian in an effort to curb new Coronavirus transmissions, adding that the directive entails that every Zambia will need to put on a mask every time they access public places as one of the effective ways to avoid person to person transmission and that all Zambians to adhere to the directive.

