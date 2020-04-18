9.5 C
Chief Kasomelwela calls on Zambians to make use of Digital Financial Services as a measure to fight the spread of the Covid-19

By Chief Editor
Chief Kasomalwela of the Bemba people in Chembe district in Luapula has called on Zambians to enhance the use of digital financial services (DFS) as a measure to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The traditional leader was speaking at his palace during a sensitisation meeting on Covid-19 prevention organised by theZambian Financial Sector Deepening (FSD Zambia).

This is part of FSD Zambia’s efforts to raise awareness on COVID-19 prevention through encouraged use of DFS and contactless transactions.

The exercise will see seven Senior Chiefs of the Luapula Provincial Chiefs Council (LPCC) join the national awarenessand sensitisation campaign on COVID-19 prevention.

Chief Kasomalwela stressed the need for Zambians, especially traders and marketeers, to embrace DFS as a primary form of contactless transacting in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“We know that the virus survives and can be transmitted on surfaces such as money which makes cash transactions particularly risky. Therefore, I urge all Zambians and especially the people of Chembe to take advantage of digital financial services such as mobile money and electronic wallets to save money and make payments as a way to reduce the spread of the virus from person to person,” the Chief said.

The traditional leader further urged traders and marketeers, especially women, not to keep money in ‘chitenges’ but save using mobile money solutions offered across the country.

He encouraged his subjects not to be afraid to use mobile money because it is safe, secure and convenient provided users do not disclose confidential information such as pins.

Chief Kasomalwela appealed to Zambians to strictly adhere to measures to reduce the spread of COVI-19 prescribed by the Ministry of Health such as social distancing, contactless transactions and enhanced hygiene.

And FSD Zambia Communications Manager Eneya Phiri commended the Luapula Provincial Chiefs Council (LPCC) for demonstrating leadership in COVID-19 preparedness andresponse in Luapula Province.

Mr Phiri commended Chief Kasomalwela and his other Royal Highnesses in LPCC for lending their voice to the nationwide awareness and sensitisation campaign on Coronavirus prevention in Zambia.

“As FSD Zambia, we commend the leadership demonstrated by the Chiefs to support the tireless efforts of Government in responding to this global pandemic. Their voices will go a long way to ensure citizens in their chiefdoms and countrywide know their responsibilities to curb the spread of the virus and save lives.”

Me. Phiri disclosed that FSD Zambia is exploring various solutions to improve access and use of DFS during the COVID-19 pandemicand beyond.

He said, in addition to these efforts, the organisation has produced guidelines to safeguard vulnerable clusters such as Savings Groups protect themselves and their livelihoods during this period.

Previous articleZambians applaud Lusambo for practical fight against Covid-19 as MCC questions absence of other Ministers

