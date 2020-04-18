9.5 C
Local contractors urged to improve workmanship

By Chief Editor
Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has urged local contractors to improve the quality of their workmanship for them to make an impact in the construction industry.

Speaking when he inspected works at Musonda Girls Technical School in Mwense and Kalanga Day Secondary School in Mansa, Mr. Chilangwa noted that local contractors still needed to prove themselves that they can deliver quality works.

Mr. Chilangwa, in the company of General Education Minister David Mabumba, inspected Musonda Girls Technical School that has some incomplete structures with compromised quality of work.

The works were done by a local contractor a few years ago.

He local contractors should apply themselves fully when they are given construction opportunities by the government.

He stated that works that are supposed to be done and the water challenges should be resolved before schools reopen so that pupils can learn in a more conducive environment.

Mr. Chilangwa added that Luongo river has been identified as the source that will be supplying water to the school since the boreholes are not supplying sufficient water.

Meanwhile, General Education Minister David Mabumba said his ministry will soon mobilise resources so that the contractor can address out the water problems at the institution.

He said a tank that will be used to store water from the Luongo river has already been put up.

Mr. Mabumba said his ministry will complete the remaining minor works in schools before schools reopen.

