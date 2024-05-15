Yesterday, State House welcomed His Excellency Mr. Takeuchi Kazuyuki, Ambassador of Japan, along with his delegation, for discussions centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation between Zambia and Japan. The meeting holds significance as both nations celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

Emphasizing the foundation of their relations, President Hakainde Hichilema highlighted shared values of good governance, political stability, respect for human rights, and the rule of law. These principles have formed the bedrock of collaboration between the two countries over the years.

Japan’s assistance to Zambia has been pivotal, spanning key sectors including agriculture, energy, health, education, infrastructure, and private sector development. Notably, Japan’s support through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) frameworks has greatly contributed to Zambia’s development trajectory.

Expressing gratitude for Japan’s aid during crises, President Hichilema highlighted the invaluable assistance provided during the fight against cholera through the provision of emergency relief supplies.

Acknowledging Japan’s culture of hard work and commitment to excellence, President Hichilema expressed Zambia’s aspiration to emulate these qualities. Leveraging this spirit, both nations discussed opportunities for joint investment partnerships, particularly in sectors such as mining, agriculture, energy, tourism, and others of mutual interest, aimed at bolstering economic growth and development.

President Hichilema emphasized Zambia’s readiness to welcome increased Japanese investment, especially in the mining sector, highlighting the country’s abundance of critical minerals. He underscored the history of successful collaborations between Japanese companies and Zambia, particularly in areas like road construction, and urged a revisit of partnerships in this domain.

The meeting between President Hichilema and Ambassador Takeuchi Kazuyuki marks a reaffirmation of the enduring friendship and commitment to strengthening ties between Zambia and Japan, as they chart a path towards shared prosperity in the years ahead.