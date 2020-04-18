9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 18, 2020
Zambians applaud Lusambo for practical fight against Covid-19 as MCC questions absence of other Ministers

By Chief Editor
Many Zambians have taken to social media to praise efforts by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo to fight COVID-19.

And a member of the PF’s Central Committee has questioned the absence of other Ministers as the country battles the COVID-19 outbreak.

Using platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, many Zambians have hailed Mr. Lusambo for being practical in his fight against COVID-19.

Some feel Mr. Lusambo along with Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and Information Minister Dora Siliya are the only ones leading the fight against the pandemic.

A scroll on many Facebook posts and groups revealed that many Zambians feel Mr. Lusambo has demonstrated exceptional leadership during a crisis.

The Lusaka Province Minister has been seen leading numerous operations to discourage people from disregarding presidential directives on social distancing.

In some occasions, he has been out in the public sensitizing members of the public on safer hygiene practices and donating sanitizers and washing basins.

Mr Lusambo has also featured on numerous TV and radio programmes sensitizing the public on dangers of COVID-19 and recently led a team from the Ministry of Health to lock down Kafue District in an effort to mass test.

Grace Chima Kalaluka wrote on Facebook, “This man is doing a great job,it is for our own good health, this COVID is not joking, so if you hate him for your own personal/political reason,i would advise you to shut up for a while, let’s work together to fight this convid regardless of whichever political part u belong to and u can come back with yo hate or differences after the Corona thing… keep it up Bowman.”

And King Cox agreed, “Bowman Lusambo is working…..he is doing the right job because of that….not everyone can like him…but he’s a man any leader would want on his side.
Keep working Sir.”

Hon. Acchiles Chipalo described Lusambo as among the most hardworking ministers in the history of Zambia.

Njavwa Mutale, “He is great, risking his life for us, protecting the country.

Another Facebook user Portipher Chesu wrote, “There are three essential Ministers as at now, Bowman Lusambo, Dora Siliya and Chitalu Chilufya. These have worked during this period.”

Meanwhile, a senior member of the PF’s Central Committee has questioned the silence and absence of the majority of Ministers during the period of the crisis.

The member who opted to remain anonymous said this is the time that Cabinet should have come together and show a united stance against COVID-19.

“Why do we only have Bowman, Dora and Chilufya speaking? Does it mean we only have three Ministers? All of those people in Cabinet must stand up and be counted and help President Lungu in this fight,” he said.

“Where are the other Provincial Ministers? Are we saying only Lusaka should be fighting COVID-19? How is Eastern, Southern and Copperbelt, and other provinces preparing for an outbreak?”

He also condemned Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo’s attacks on Mr. Lusambo’s stance of whipping those disregarding presidential directives.

“Why should Minister Kampyongo go live on radio and start attacking a fellow Minister who is, in fact, working so hard? There must be a better way of reaching out to a fellow Minister than castigating them on the radio. The President must take action on Kampyongo’s behavior,” he said.

  1. I personally thanked Bowman. Physically on the ground its been him. nimbulu. I don’t care what kampongo said. Even him will see in the end. ECL should have given Covid power to Lusambo just for two months. Zambia would be the first in Africa to eradicate corona like is happening here three weeks more only 19 new cases mostly brought in sick from overseas and 350,000 tests done. Community transmission at 0.001 now. That what lusamabo wanted. hate him if you like but you will remember him

