NATIONAL Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Hon Godfridah Sumaili has said that the government has noted with concern the event that took place on Saturday 18th April 2020 in which the Freemasons Society took part in the cleaning of Chilenje Market and donated some cleaning materials and masks to the public.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, the Minister said that Zambia, being Christian oriented, is a nation of light anchored on the word of God and Acknowledges the lordship of Jesus Christ over the nation.

“It is against this background that my Ministry has held a meeting with the leaders of the group to understand them, however according to them, they are a part of the society with secrets,” the Minister said.

Hon Sumaili said that the Ministry is not working with the Freemasons at the moment until such a time that they fully understand what the group is all about.

“You see even when these people held their event in Chilenje to the extent if donating materials, they never informed anyone nor did they seek guidance from the ministry of health on how to proceed with their activity under the circumstances,” Hon Sumaili said.

The Minister thanked all Zambians for the Generosity, Unity, and Patriotism exhibited during the continued fight against the deadly Corona Virus pandemic, adding that it is in a time such as the present that the nation should stand together in unity to win the fight against the deadly global pandemic.

“My Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs would like to encourage all Zambians, Religious organizations, individuals and corporate entities to support government efforts amidst this COVID-19 scourge, “Hon Sumaili said.

