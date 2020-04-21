NATIONAL Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Hon Godfridah Sumaili has said that the government has noted with concern the event that took place on Saturday 18th April 2020 in which the Freemasons Society took part in the cleaning of Chilenje Market and donated some cleaning materials and masks to the public.
Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, the Minister said that Zambia, being Christian oriented, is a nation of light anchored on the word of God and Acknowledges the lordship of Jesus Christ over the nation.
“It is against this background that my Ministry has held a meeting with the leaders of the group to understand them, however according to them, they are a part of the society with secrets,” the Minister said.
Hon Sumaili said that the Ministry is not working with the Freemasons at the moment until such a time that they fully understand what the group is all about.
“You see even when these people held their event in Chilenje to the extent if donating materials, they never informed anyone nor did they seek guidance from the ministry of health on how to proceed with their activity under the circumstances,” Hon Sumaili said.
The Minister thanked all Zambians for the Generosity, Unity, and Patriotism exhibited during the continued fight against the deadly Corona Virus pandemic, adding that it is in a time such as the present that the nation should stand together in unity to win the fight against the deadly global pandemic.
“My Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs would like to encourage all Zambians, Religious organizations, individuals and corporate entities to support government efforts amidst this COVID-19 scourge, “Hon Sumaili said.
Are they registered with the registrar of Societies? If they are not they are an illegal entity and needs to be dealt with. Next time we will have lesbians, gays, Mormons in Zambian. HH look what you have attracted to Zambia for your love of power and money. Wait until your son comes home and tells you that he is gay and wants to get married.
We need to be careful and alert spiritually in this season. The Church must pray more so that the devil does not take advantage. The government should screen people and organizations that are donating.
Wht’s of concern here? Is it the donation or the existence of the group? If existence of the group is illegal, let Godfridah Sumaili complain to the Police so that these people are arrested. So many in Zambia profess membership of Christianity. How’s that impacting on how they treat their fellow human beings? This wht I am more concerned about.
Useless ministry I am surprised she is even calling for press briefings when there is a pandemic…when Churches were breaking govt directitives ahe was nowhere to seen…useless woman. Religion is truly the opium of the people…covid has showed us why this ministry needs to closed just like those churches with doors shut.
This is one of the Cabinet ministers who deserve to be fired and ministry abolished to save money and channel it to most important things. What type reasoning is this. If she thinks this disease knows any status let her sit down and Satch from her sit.
It’s all lies from PF , there is no organised Freemassions in Zambia ,
The PF are regrouping from the gassing debacle …….
She says her ministry is in contact with the freemassions , why can’t you name them ? What is wrong with naming their spokes person ?
So we cannot accept donations from other denominations in our society?
So donations from our Muslim brothers and sisters is unwelcome?
