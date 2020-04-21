9.5 C
Alba Iulia
With the Board in Place, CEEC will start disbursing funds-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has said that the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) will soon start disbursing funds to qualified beneficiaries. President Lungu said that the Commission was unable to disburse the funds because it did not have the board in place.

The President said that with the board appointed, he will ask them to speed up the disbursement of funds.

President Lungu said this in response to concerns by Chilanga Member of Parliament Maria Langa that some women groups, who applied for funds have not been responded to.

Earlier, President Lungu hosted members of cooperatives from Siavonga district at State House who are involved in Fish farming.

The Head of State went round the fish ponds at State House with members of the cooperatives whilst explaining to them how he has been running the ponds.

Speaking in an interview, President Lungu said he is happy that some of his Ministers and State House staff have taken fish farming as a business.

And Special Assistant to the President for Economic and Development Affairs Hibeene Mwiinga said he has employed a number of people from the fish farming business.

He said he will continue to expand the business after servicing the loan which was used as a start-up capital.

  1. We are rolling. Earlier on IMF said we were not poor enough to desperately need their assistance. A few diasporans said that we were broke and some even went to extent of saying that they are the ones sending money here to Zambia to keep us alive. Meanwhile as I said , we the government are funding our people to cushion the effects of covid 19. The diasporans think the little they send to their few relatives feeds us. Please don’t be naive and silly. We are working government who puts our people first. Kz

