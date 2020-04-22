The Center for Trade Policy and Development says the decision to relaunch Zambia Airways should be “quarantined” due to the increased risk of failure and the need for fiscal discipline.

CTPD Senior Researcher Bright Chizonde says the global tourism and air transport sector has suffered the most direct negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says International Air Transport Association estimated that worldwide flights were 70% lower at the start of April 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Mr Chizonde said this drop is projected to continue on account of travel slowdown and regional restrictions adding that the CAPA Centre for Aviation projects that by the end of May 2020, most airlines in the world will be bankrupt.

He said it is therefore clear that the environment is no longer allowing for Zambia Airways to be re-launched.

Mr Chizonde said Government should therefore take actions to “quarantine” this decision adding that CTPD believes that any move by government towards the relaunch of Zambia Airways, such as the delivery of planes and consequent commencement of payment towards the lease of these planes, would reflect a serious lack of fiscal discipline.

He has emphasized that government should stop taking steps towards the re-launching of Zambia Airways saying now is the time to focus all the available public resources on fighting COVID-19 and its economic impact through a meaningful recovery program and investing in sectors that can help stimulate economic growth and ultimately contribute towards reducing poverty.

