Power utility company Zesco has announced that load shedding hours will revert to a maximum of 12 hours per day instead of the 15 hours experienced in the last 10 days.
Zesco Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu says generating unit 2, belonging to one of the country’s Independent Power Producers, that was taken out for maintenance on 7 April 2020 has been restored.
Mrs. Zulu sais this implies that the 132 megawatts that were lost for 10 days has been reinstated into the national grid.
She has thanked customers for their cooperation and patience and urges them to continue employing energy-efficient initiatives such as completely switching off appliances when not in use, migrating to the use of energy-efficient lighting, and using gas for cooking, to mention but a few.
Mrs. Zulu said these power-saving initiatives will reduce household bills and contribute to protecting the environment.
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema recently charged that there is something not adding up in the manner in which ZESCO is being managed.
In a Facebook post, Mr. Hichilema called for a complete audit of ZESCO’s operations.
“There is no doubt that Zesco is one of the biggest problems we have in Zambia. Without stable and consistent electricity power supply in the country, all our plans for economic resuscitation will be doomed,” Mr. Hichilema said.
“Here is the company that was one of the beneficiaries of the biggest chunk of the borrowed Eurobonds, but in a catastrophic failure to the nation, yet they increased electricity tariffs with the promise of better service.”
Ain’t you even ashamed to say reduced to 10 hours?
Please respect voters.
….Or else they will vote you covid-19ly.
come 2021. mxshm
Iwe Hazel…we want to hear the truth about Kariba not ubo bufi ulebepa. We have had lots of rains in 2020. The Zambezi is full and the Victoria Falls has never seen the volume of water being experience to day. The Kafue River and itsbasins are flooded with water. Where is this all water going to? Imwe bantu mulebako serious and tell the truth? Bushe CHI KARIBA chalitulika ?
Rubbish, and who do you expect to start celebrating this nonsense?
And the power we bought from ESKOM ? Tell us kabili .
2hrs of load sheading is bad for the economy. 10-12hrs will completely kill what’s left of the ailing economy. Kariba dam is full. Meaning that there should be no load shedding. But load shedding will continue because the government will continue to export power in order to generate revenue since the treasury coffers are empty. Debt servicing and corruption are to blame for all this. PF was once warned about careless borrowing. Now the effects are beginning to show. Government has bo plan to get out of this one.
Really laughable…2 hours
Zambia needs a private company to set up a countrywide power supply company so that ZESCO can remain with its cadres, sad how an important parastatal can become so irrelevant.
And Where is Mathew? The minister of Energy. He was bubbly bubbly when he was announcing the purchace of power from ESKOM. But after that the guys igone quiet. May be he is also fighting COVID 19 in his constituency. But Nkhuwa we need power to effectively fight covid.
There’s definitely something these people are hiding about the state of the Kariba dam. Tell us the truth, not the rubbish of low water levels
Yes, as the work progresses to increase capacity we will slowly start to see improvements. This is wonderful work ba zesco. I was today even reporting to the president about the state of affairs in relation to power supply in the country. This is good development. Those in diaspora will criticize things which they have not even experienced. We call them internet wannabe zambians