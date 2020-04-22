Power utility company Zesco has announced that load shedding hours will revert to a maximum of 12 hours per day instead of the 15 hours experienced in the last 10 days.

Zesco Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu says generating unit 2, belonging to one of the country’s Independent Power Producers, that was taken out for maintenance on 7 April 2020 has been restored.

Mrs. Zulu sais this implies that the 132 megawatts that were lost for 10 days has been reinstated into the national grid.

She has thanked customers for their cooperation and patience and urges them to continue employing energy-efficient initiatives such as completely switching off appliances when not in use, migrating to the use of energy-efficient lighting, and using gas for cooking, to mention but a few.

Mrs. Zulu said these power-saving initiatives will reduce household bills and contribute to protecting the environment.

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema recently charged that there is something not adding up in the manner in which ZESCO is being managed.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Hichilema called for a complete audit of ZESCO’s operations.

“There is no doubt that Zesco is one of the biggest problems we have in Zambia. Without stable and consistent electricity power supply in the country, all our plans for economic resuscitation will be doomed,” Mr. Hichilema said.

“Here is the company that was one of the beneficiaries of the biggest chunk of the borrowed Eurobonds, but in a catastrophic failure to the nation, yet they increased electricity tariffs with the promise of better service.”

