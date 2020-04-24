The PF in Lusaka Province has called for close collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Members of Parliament in the fight against the coronavirus.

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says he finds it strange that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has kept quiet when his MPs are refusing to collect face masks, hand sanitisers and other necessities from the Ministry of Health meant to combat the coronavirus.

Mr Kamba has challenged Mr Hichilema to come out clean and tell UPND Members of Parliament to collect the protective equipment, sanitizers and soaps meant for Covid-19 fight.

He said this kind of conduct from opposition MPs is shocking, unbelievable and ridiculous at the same time especially that these are leaders aspiring to take over government power.

“We have seen the magnitude of havoc that Covid-19 has caused to humanity around the world and we cannot afford to politicize this issue here in Zambia. Already the cumulative figures recorded so far in the country are extremely worrying. We should not as a people, whether opposition or ruling party supporter try to play politics with this virus”, he said.

Mr Kamba said this is the time to come together as a people and fight this pandemic with one spirit.

