The PF in Lusaka Province has called for close collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Members of Parliament in the fight against the coronavirus.
PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says he finds it strange that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has kept quiet when his MPs are refusing to collect face masks, hand sanitisers and other necessities from the Ministry of Health meant to combat the coronavirus.
Mr Kamba has challenged Mr Hichilema to come out clean and tell UPND Members of Parliament to collect the protective equipment, sanitizers and soaps meant for Covid-19 fight.
He said this kind of conduct from opposition MPs is shocking, unbelievable and ridiculous at the same time especially that these are leaders aspiring to take over government power.
“We have seen the magnitude of havoc that Covid-19 has caused to humanity around the world and we cannot afford to politicize this issue here in Zambia. Already the cumulative figures recorded so far in the country are extremely worrying. We should not as a people, whether opposition or ruling party supporter try to play politics with this virus”, he said.
Mr Kamba said this is the time to come together as a people and fight this pandemic with one spirit.
Why should any reasonable and sane person collect questionable chitenges that will not protect them. Very laughable. Zambian only learn when things get bad. I pray to God, satan and on my kids life that millions of zambians die so that in next election people are more sober in deciding who leads them. You can hate me for my comment and report me but it is my freedom of speech.
Kamba should just add “Chi” to the beginning of his surname coz it appears that’s what he may be.
This PF thief is mad. It is the duty of the government to distribute the covid-19 items to the citizens. You want to accuse them of stealing the donated items.
The levels of suspension, silliness and backward conduct from this grouping of ungovernables is appalling and dangerous.
SARS-CoV-2 sasanka political party. They will be wiped out’a face of parley sitting ngati bacita chimbuya na SARS reloaded.
Basiyeni bankusa aba. Ba mambala.
Y are some people wishing us death? Can we debate sensibly
Who is running this country ?
Yaba things are bad. Bakawalala. But tarino you need to tame ka language. U are a evil. Oneya don’t come to Zambia.