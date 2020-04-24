President Edgar Lungu has allowed selected activities to continue being undertaken normally subject to adhering to health regulations and guidelines meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The President said places of worship may continue to congregate while observing social distancing, mandatory wearing face masks, sanitizing and hand washing guidelines.
President Lungu said sporting activities such as Golf and Tennis which do not involve physical contact between players while the sport is played in non clouded places may begin to be played but bars in such places should remain closed.
In a televised address to the nation on COVID-19 measures, the Head of State also allowed Barbershops and Salons to continue operating but warned that failure to adhere to the health guidelines will attract penalties including the revocation of licenses.
However, the President who could not announce how long the other measures such as the closure of bars, gyms and casinos will remain in force said he will address the nation soon.
And President Lungu said eight additional cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Zambia in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of cases to 84.
He said four of the cases are from the Community while the other four are health personnel.
President Lungu said 37 patients have recovered from the pandemic while 44 remain under isolation and are in stable condition except one who is being treated for severe malaria.
He said 15 health care workers have so far been infected with COVID-19 while in their line of duty and two have recovered while 13 are stable and remain in high spirit.
And President Lungu has directed the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to ensure that chain stores prioritise local agricultural products in their localities.
The President says the current COVID-19 situation opens a window of opportunity for Zambian farmers to produce and sell their products to chain stores that for a long time have denied them business and opted for foreign products.
In a televised address to the nation on COVID-19 measures, the President said Chain stores in their respective localities should buy agriculture products from farmers within their areas.
The President said under the circumstances Zambia is in, only products that cannot be sourced from locals should be imported.
Somebody Educate me how Social distance in a barbershop or Saloon, or even in tennis match where you run all over the court and come to the net at breath taking speed. Meanwhile the COVID-19 graph in Zambia has began to rise exponentially and they are talking of easing restrictions. They should have been talking about testing. Less than 400 tests a day is pedestrian to have enough data to make such big decisions. He should also focus on supporting small business.
Actually, focus on cutting load shedding to 2 hours a day and Zambians will eternally thank you. With Electricity People can do things at home. You launch Online Education TV with your Dull ZAMTEL boss for house with Electricity. What is the point. How dull can you get sure
Have we flattened the covid curve for us to be prompted to come up with such measures?
….sporting activities such as Gold….is that a new game?
Meant to say that How do you launch Only Education TV and broadcast it to Houses that DONT”T HAVE ELECTRICITY FOR 10-15 HOURS? You EXPECT CHILDREN TO WAKE UP at midnight and watch school Education when they are supposed to be asleep. This is the Dullness across the board that am talking about. Surely, you can sensed a chartered flight to China to get the experts supposed to complete the Kafue Gorge Hydro Project by June, bring them in Isolate quarantine them for 14 days and test them and then send them to the site to finsh the Hydro Power Project. The damage lack of power is doing to the economy makes the cost of a chartered flight pedestrian to bring in people that can complete the project.
Coal power stations are easy to build, why have you not scaled up the Maamba coal project. It…
We needed to have drawn lessons from Tanzania. Social distancing in public places has not been seriously adhered to neither can it be guaranteed in churches which in most cases are businesses interested in cashings in the name of offering, tithes…name them with less or no attention paid to the wellbeing of the congregants.
This is a death warrant for those who are getting excited about the relaxing of the “lockdown”.
You will all soon begin blaming the President for a hasty and realistically, hazardous decision.
You don’t need a prophet to tell you this.
If I were you, I would stay at home and save my life and that of my family.
This is the problem with having leaders that are very thin on brain matter.
Some of you here supporting these measures will not be here after June.
Busy clapping when you have just been sentenced to death.
God help Zambia. No one else will.
Edgar Chagwa Lungu is Satanic, why has he done this? It is too early to open churches now and social distancing will be difficult to maintain by these pastors as they will be maximizing offering in these churches.
This one of the dumbest and most reckless cavalier Presidents ever to reside in State House in Zambian History…this man has no capacity whatsoever to lead a country if he only consulted Chilufya and his Finance Minister…..these morons are taking covid-19 so lightly its not even a joke…a barbershop and a place of worship like a church and mosque is the last place that should be opening due to high chances of exposure.
Zambians do not put a Chawama drunk into State House …this is the end result…even that photo says it all…what is the point of all those people in there!!
The medicine he takes is overdosing his metal capacity. Zambians, to be forewarned, is to be foretold stay aware from public gathering for little while and monitor how this disease progresses. In times like this, let’s learn from what is happening in other countries. Avoid public gatherings!
Kukopela….bandit President is watching too much CNN and he heard that Barbershops and saloons are opening in Atlanta….and he wakes up and says the same thing…no vision and no direction even in times of a Pandemic….Lungu is just good at stealing and bankrupting the country….Social distancing in a saloon….??? Barbershop
I am fed up of this useless excuse of a president. I know I will be insulted for this yet again but I stand by what I said yesterday: I pray to not only God but satan that at least a million people die in Zambia so that the country realise how pathetic and laughable this leadership is. People think we hate our country but this leadership hates its people so better people die to raise the bar in next election.
Yaba, to think that this is the leadership we praised two weeks ago!! What kind of reasoning is this? Playing with peoples lives. Iwe Dr Chilufya, you have been overridden by that daft Sumaii? COVID-19 is a health matter iwe Chilufya, resign if you have any professional or medical sense or ethics or integrity in you. You cant be one of those so called leaders! Resign!!
Ati PF visionary leadership, visualising more Corona cases?
lwenu. sometimes think for yourself
100% madness. A true Christian can’t make such a decision. If you love your life, stay home don’t follow the wind. We are recording new cases every day and the decision is just a speed up process to recording higher numbers every day. If today alone 8 is recorded 2 weeks after this bad decision we will start recording 100 per day if we follow this decision. U can’t keep social distance in any of the opened businesses. It’s a joke
It’s Evangelical pastors whose dependency on their flock for money wh have prevailed over Lungu. Can u trust them to observe social distancing?
As regards the Covid 19 pandemic, Zambia is currently worse compared to the time that ECL first introduced the partial lockdown. What has now happened that warrants the relaxation of the partial lockdown? Did ECL consultant all Church leaders for him to suggest that Church activities be resumed whilst strictly observing ‘Predential directives in the fight against Covid 19’? Is it that ECL was fast in introducing partial lockdown in Zambia? These are some of the questions that I keep on troubling me in my effort to understand today’s Presidential address.
In my humble opinion, I would have thought that ECL was going to inform us that each District was going to have a Covid 19 centre were everyone in the District was going to be tested. This exercise could be conducted in a period of…