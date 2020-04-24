President Edgar Lungu has allowed selected activities to continue being undertaken normally subject to adhering to health regulations and guidelines meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President said places of worship may continue to congregate while observing social distancing, mandatory wearing face masks, sanitizing and hand washing guidelines.

President Lungu said sporting activities such as Golf and Tennis which do not involve physical contact between players while the sport is played in non clouded places may begin to be played but bars in such places should remain closed.

In a televised address to the nation on COVID-19 measures, the Head of State also allowed Barbershops and Salons to continue operating but warned that failure to adhere to the health guidelines will attract penalties including the revocation of licenses.

However, the President who could not announce how long the other measures such as the closure of bars, gyms and casinos will remain in force said he will address the nation soon.

And President Lungu said eight additional cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Zambia in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of cases to 84.

He said four of the cases are from the Community while the other four are health personnel.

President Lungu said 37 patients have recovered from the pandemic while 44 remain under isolation and are in stable condition except one who is being treated for severe malaria.

He said 15 health care workers have so far been infected with COVID-19 while in their line of duty and two have recovered while 13 are stable and remain in high spirit.

And President Lungu has directed the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to ensure that chain stores prioritise local agricultural products in their localities.

The President says the current COVID-19 situation opens a window of opportunity for Zambian farmers to produce and sell their products to chain stores that for a long time have denied them business and opted for foreign products.

In a televised address to the nation on COVID-19 measures, the President said Chain stores in their respective localities should buy agriculture products from farmers within their areas.

The President said under the circumstances Zambia is in, only products that cannot be sourced from locals should be imported.

