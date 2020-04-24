9.5 C
Friday, April 24, 2020
Economy

Move by the Auditor General’s office to track all donations welcome

By Chief Editor
Transparency International Zambia has noted with optimism, the move by the Auditor General’s office to track all donations made towards Zambia’s fight against the coronavirus.

The TIZ has welcomed the move which they say is an important step towards responding to the concerns that have been expressed by different stakeholders on the management of donations made towards the fight against this pandemic.

Maurice Nyambe, the Organisation Executive Director is optimistic that the Auditor General’s move to monitor the donated resources will increase public confidence in the management of all donations made and increases the likelihood of those resources reaching and benefiting their intended targets.

Mr Nyambe said when all stakeholders put their efforts together in a transparent, open and corrupt-free manner, the war against Covid-19 will be won.

He said those charged with the responsibility to verify the use of the Covid-19 funds will do it diligently and report all irregularities without fear or favour.

Mr Nyambe said TIZ will follow the auditing process with keen interest and has called on all those involved in managing these donations to adhere to the guidelines, laws and regulations governing the prudent management of public resources.

