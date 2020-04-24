The Family and Office of Zambia’s first Republican President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda has suspended his 96th birthday celebrations.

This follows the directive given by President Edgar Lungu and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on social distancing due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 globally.

Friends, institutions, and the general public wishing to present some gifts to Dr. Kaunda on his birthday are requested to leave the gifts at the entrance of his residence in State Lodge area or at the Office of the First President in Kabulonga in Lusaka.

And the First Republican President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda has urged all Zambians to adhere to the measures put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 by observing social distancing, washing hands with soap, staying home as well as wearing masks when in public places.

Zambia’s First Republican President’s birthday falls on April 28.

This is contained in a statement made available to the ZANIS in Lusaka today by the Administrative Assistant at the Office of the First President, Rodrick Ngolo.

[Read 43 times, 43 reads today]