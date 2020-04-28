9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
General News

Declare 28th April, KK Day, Nevers Mumba urges Government

By Chief Editor
4
Opposition New Hope President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has called upon Government to declare the 28th of April as Kennetj Kaunda day.

In a statement circulated to the media this afternoon, Dr. Mumba who is also former Republican Vice President wished Dr. Kaunda a happy birthday.

“On behalf of my wife Florence, the New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy and on my own behalf, I would like to wish our Founding President Dr K.D. Kaunda a happy 96th Birthday”, Dr. Mumba

Dr. Mumba then said that Dr. Kenneth Kaunda sacrificed a lot.

“Not only did he spearhead the struggle for independence but also played the leading role in reestablishing the multiparty system of government in 1990. After facilitating constitutional changes by amending article four, he sacrificially cut his term of office by two years and called for early elections which he lost. His greatness was demonstrated in the manner he responsibly handed over power to the Movement for Multiparty Democracy. A rare attribute on the African Continent”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba then said that Zambia has not done much to honor Dr. Kaunda.

“We have an icon and a greater than a celebrity amongst us, but Zambians have not fully given honor to the great asset in our founding President. He belongs to the class of Mahatma Ghandi, Martin Luther King Jnr and Nelson Mandela. ZAMBIA has a reason to celebrate the life and gift of Dr Kenneth Kaunda. He should serve as a rallying point in our efforts to unite our nation”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba then called upon the Government to honor Dr. Kaunda by declaring 28th April, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda day.

“In the USA they have honored Martin Luther King Jnr with a national holiday on his birthday on 18th of January. In South Africa, they created a Nelson Mandela day on 18th of July. In India, 2nd of October is a national holiday in honor of Mahatma Gandhi. It is also his birthday”, Dr. Mumba

“ZAMBIA will do well to emulate the three nations by declaring a Kenneth Kaunda Day on 28th of April. A nation that honors its patriarchs carries a blessing with it. We urge government to consider honoring the only remaining hero and patriarch in the class of the other three who have already been honored by their nations”, Dr. Mumba said.

COMMENTS

  1. That’s wrong Mr. Nevers.

    Stop politics of appeasement and let this country change into a people with economic minded people.

    U r a pastor, and u want to start idolatry, stop it.

    2

  2. Zambia has too many public holidays as it is, money will be spent by these thieves to celebrate the so said Kaunda day. In future someone is going to ask for a Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Banda and God forbid an ECL day. Lets carry on as we are, thanks.

  4. Don’t we already have Heroes Day in Zambia? I think it is in order to honour KK’s legacy on this day alongside all other great men in the liberation struggle. There must be a line between honour and hommage.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Lusaka Times

