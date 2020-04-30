Government has assured FIFA that its emissary from Zurich for the planned FAZ Emergency General Meeting will not be prosecuted when he lands in Zambia.

The FAZ EGM, that has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has been called to settle the alleged wrangles at Football House.

Kalusha Bwalya, Damiano Mutale and a non-FAZ councilor Patson Lusaka filed an injunction to halt the ongoing 2020 FAZ elections that have so far been completed in six out of the ten provinces.

The trios’ lawyer Gilbert Phiri said in the press on April 22,202 that FIFA Chief member association officer Mosengo -Omba faced contempt of court charges if he disobeyed the Ndola High Court ruling not to go ahead with the 2020 FAZ elections.

“It has been agreed upon that FIFA representative Mr. Veron, who has been picked to handle the matters concerning the wrangles at FAZ, won’t face any sanctions in the spirit of reconciliation because as government, we are interested in all parties reconciling and finding a win-win situation in the interest of football in this country,” Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga said on Wednesday.

“I did indicate early on that what unites us is more important than the difference we have in opinion.

“So what makes us differ is not as important as what unites us.”

And Phiri said his clients welcomed governments’ guidance in this issue.

“We understood the context in which Mr. Veron Masengo-Omba, the FIFA representative, will be coming to Zambia to meet with the concerned parties,” Phiri said.

“In that context, and having been fully acquainted that the meeting will be under the auspices of government ,it is fully welcomed by ourselves on behalf of our clients Mr. Kalusha Bwalya, Mr. Damiano (Mutale) and Mr. Patson Lusaka.

“It is fully welcomed in the interest of resolving the issues that have beleaguered football in Zambia.

“Mr. Veron Masengo-Omba, be rest assured that when he comes to Zambia on the mission of FIFA to pacify the warring parties, under the auspices of government, no action will be taken against him in the interest of resolution issues at hand.”

Meanwhile, Phiri had earlier stated to the Daily Nation of its April 22,2020 edition that FIFA had taken sides in the issue.

“FIFA representative cannot chair meeting because FIFA have taken sides in the issue at hand. So, a conflicted or interested party cannot chair a meeting to the satisfaction of all the parties. If the FIFA Representative coming for the consultative meeting is Mr. Veron Masengo-Omba, he will face possible arrest for actively encouraging FAZ to defy a court order. He cannot get away with lawlessness. In this regard, FIFA is advised to send a disinterested party who will simply observe the proceedings,” Phiri said in the interview.

“In practice, and going by past practice, FIFA has never chaired a meeting of FAZ even at the height of serious controversy. They have simply been observers. Nothing has changed for FIFA to now chair an EGM. An independent local person or body must chair the meeting.”

[Read 35 times, 35 reads today]