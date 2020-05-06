Home Feature Politics Vocal PF Women’s official Charity Banda dismissed

Vocal PF Women’s official Charity Banda dismissed

By
Chief Editor
-
1
96 views

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has with immediate effect, revoked the appointment of PF party Lusaka Province Women’s Vice Chairlady Charity Katongo Banda.

According to the letter made available to Smart Eagles, Wednesday morning, and signed by the ruling party Secretary-General, Mrs. Banda’s appointment has been revoked following her continued misconduct contrary to the expected behaviour in jurisdiction of duty as Provincial Vice Chairlady

[Read 98 times, 98 reads today]

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©