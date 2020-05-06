PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has with immediate effect, revoked the appointment of PF party Lusaka Province Women’s Vice Chairlady Charity Katongo Banda.

According to the letter made available to Smart Eagles, Wednesday morning, and signed by the ruling party Secretary-General, Mrs. Banda’s appointment has been revoked following her continued misconduct contrary to the expected behaviour in jurisdiction of duty as Provincial Vice Chairlady

