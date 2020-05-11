Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that the validation of samples and results from Nakonde which remains the epicenter of the pandemic has continued and the nation will be informed on the outcome.
Yesterday, Dr.Chilufya announced that the closure of the Nakonde was due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area so that mass screening and contact tracing can take place to ensure that various measures are implemented to avoid further spread of the virus into and out of Nakonde.
The Minister further said that cases in Nakonde were being analyzed and validated and that a comprehensive figure was going to be given in today’s update.
However, speaking at today’s media briefing, Dr. Chilufya, instead, said that the screening and testing exercise has begun in Nakonde, and results will be communicated once the validation process is complete.
“All samples in Nakonde, Cobberbelt, and Northwestern are being validated and will be announced after the process is completed. Nakonde remains center of attention” he said.
Dr. Chilufya said mass disinfection of public places has commenced in Nakonde and additional human resource and Personal Protective Equipment have been deployed to continue with the exercise of mass screening and testing which is currently ongoing.
Dr. Chilufya clarified that the temporal closure will be informed as the pandemic evolves but assured that all modalities have been put in place such as the deployment of adequate human resources for the effective undertaking of the exercise as well as ensuring that supply and delivery of key economic commodities are not disturbed.
For the rest of the country, Dr. Chilufya said that Zambia has in the last 24 hours not recorded any new case of the coronavirus pandemic and that, cumulatively the cases still stands at 267 with 117 recoveries,143 active cases, and 7 deaths, but warned that cases could go up.
“We are in the surge phase and cases are expected to go up, ” he said and called for collective responsibility in the fight against the pandemic in order to avoid further spread.
Surely do people believe this man’s lies …what is there to validate? Unless you have faulty Chinese test kits which you would never say..how can you wait more than 48 hours? Are you transporting samples to Lusaka? These lies can not go on get rid of this man…he is too incompetence and very crafty.
Kkkkkk!! What a dull PF minister. How can they record any case on Sunday? No lab is open on Sunday. Slow thinking.
Situation is fragile but we’re still confident and hoping for the better. I’ve just been reading an interesting report in which several studies are pointing towards air pollution amplifying the severity of Covid-19. This explains the high mortalities in northern Italy, New York and other regions with high air pollution. This could be an additional factor to the low death rates in African countries, especially the rural areas. Another reason to be hopeful.
DONT TELL LIES. THE MINISTER IN QUESTION CONTROLSTHE LABS AND HE TELLS THEM TO WORK ON WEEKENDS.
I mentioned yesterday that there are a lot of holes in Chilufya’s briefs. You cannot report 79 cases and then there is a break in results. He reports like he manufactures results in his laboratory to achieve certain set objectives. Sooner rather than later the truth shall come out. Did he intend to embarrass the President?
Thank you for the update. We shall await an update once the details are in. I like that our minister keeps us fully updated. This is the transparency we need. To the I.diots above like tarino, will continue complaining and criticising until you die. Your achievements in this life will be having being an expert at complaining and criticising. For someone who feels so strongly about leadership and thinks what we are doing is so wrong, why aren’t you here in Zambia to form your own party to do a better job than us if you feel you know better? Come and stand as president since you think you know best and only you can do what is needed. Let the people come and select you via the ballot. What are you scared of?
