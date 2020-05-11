Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that the validation of samples and results from Nakonde which remains the epicenter of the pandemic has continued and the nation will be informed on the outcome.

Yesterday, Dr.Chilufya announced that the closure of the Nakonde was due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area so that mass screening and contact tracing can take place to ensure that various measures are implemented to avoid further spread of the virus into and out of Nakonde.

The Minister further said that cases in Nakonde were being analyzed and validated and that a comprehensive figure was going to be given in today’s update.

However, speaking at today’s media briefing, Dr. Chilufya, instead, said that the screening and testing exercise has begun in Nakonde, and results will be communicated once the validation process is complete.

“All samples in Nakonde, Cobberbelt, and Northwestern are being validated and will be announced after the process is completed. Nakonde remains center of attention” he said.

Dr. Chilufya said mass disinfection of public places has commenced in Nakonde and additional human resource and Personal Protective Equipment have been deployed to continue with the exercise of mass screening and testing which is currently ongoing.

Dr. Chilufya clarified that the temporal closure will be informed as the pandemic evolves but assured that all modalities have been put in place such as the deployment of adequate human resources for the effective undertaking of the exercise as well as ensuring that supply and delivery of key economic commodities are not disturbed.

For the rest of the country, Dr. Chilufya said that Zambia has in the last 24 hours not recorded any new case of the coronavirus pandemic and that, cumulatively the cases still stands at 267 with 117 recoveries,143 active cases, and 7 deaths, but warned that cases could go up.

“We are in the surge phase and cases are expected to go up, ” he said and called for collective responsibility in the fight against the pandemic in order to avoid further spread.

