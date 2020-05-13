9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
type here...
Economy

Phase one of the Consolidated Gold Company Limited in Rufunsa has commenced-ZCCM-IH

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Economy Phase one of the Consolidated Gold Company Limited in Rufunsa has commenced-ZCCM-IH
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ZCCM-IH Investment Holdings says phase one of the Consolidated Gold Company Limited, gold processing project in Rufunsa has commenced.

ZCCM-IH Chief Executive Officer Mabvuto Chipata says the phase involves ten gold milling plants with a processing capacity of 30 tonnes of ore per day, and a targeted average of 7.5 kilograms gold production per month.

Mr Chipata said the next stage of the phase is also underway which involves the setting up of the gold vat leaching plant in Rufunsa.

He said the plant is aimed at chemically processing the gold stock piles from two old gold mines, and concentrates from the gold milling plants.

Mr Chipata said the vat leaching plant which is scheduled to be completed by June 2020 will have a processing capacity of 8, 000 tons ore material per leach, and a targeted gold production of 17.5 kilograms per month.

He said the total targeted gold production envisaged is 25 kilograms per month from both the milling and the vat leaching plants.

Mr Chipata said a total of approximately $3.15 million has been injected in these two production lines, following the successful completion and launch of a gold laboratory set at a total cost of $250, 000 in Lusaka in March 2020.

He said a total of approximately $3.5 million will be spent on the Rufunsa project.

Mr Chipata undertook a site visit in the first week of May 2020 to check on the progress of the project, and expressed happiness that the project was on course, despite a few delays in bringing in the required equipment from manufacturers outside the country due to the covid-19 pandemic.

He said that ZCCM-IH looks to officially launching the project by July 2020 once a few gold ore bars are produced.

CGCZ Chief Executive Officer Faisal Keer who accompanied Mr Chipata stated that the business model involves working with various artisanal and small scale gold miners in providing access to the milling plants, with the view to increase the gold production.

He added that CGCZ is also helping licensed small scale gold miners with mining technical expertise and safety, and also providing access to earth moving machinery in order to increase gold ore production that is subsequently processed using the milling plants.

Phase two of the project which will involve setting-up the same model in Mumbwa District is expected to start before the end of the year.

CGCZ is a gold processing and trading Joint Venture partnership between Karma Mining Services and Rural Development (55%) and ZCCM-IH (45%).

[Read 91 times, 91 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous article7 people arrested after being found in possession of Six bags of Gold Samples
Next articleHuman Rights Commission calls for increased funding towards public and community health awareness activities on COVID 19

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Human Rights Commission calls for increased funding towards public and community health awareness activities on COVID 19

The Human Rights Commission has called for increased funding towards public and community health awareness activities on COVID 19...
Read more
Economy

Phase one of the Consolidated Gold Company Limited in Rufunsa has commenced-ZCCM-IH

Chief Editor - 1
The ZCCM-IH Investment Holdings says phase one of the Consolidated Gold Company Limited, gold processing project in Rufunsa has commenced. ZCCM-IH Chief Executive Officer Mabvuto...
Read more
General News

7 people arrested after being found in possession of Six bags of Gold Samples

Chief Editor - 5
Police in Mwinilunga District in North Western Province have arrested Seven people who were found in possession of Six bags of Gold Samples, weighing...
Read more
General News

Civil Servants retire at 65 years – Attorney General

editor - 9
Zambia’s Attorney General has clarified that the retirement age for public service workers remain 65 years with an exercisable option of retiring early at...
Read more
Columns

A mother’s appeal: Please DO NOT open schools in June

editor - 2
I am a mother to two grade 12s. I would like to appeal on the recent announcement to open exam classes in June. The Minister...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

European Union extends K241.2 million support as its immediate-term contribution to the Covid-19 response in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 17
The European Union has extended EUR 12 million or K241.2 million support as its immediate-term contribution to the Covid-19 response in Zambia. According to a...
Read more

CEC, Zesco Opt for Arbitration

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The end of the bitter war over the future of the Bulk Supply Agreement which expired last month, Zesco and Copperbelt Energy Corporation have...
Read more

President Lungu Opens Victoria Falls

Economy Chief Editor - 46
President EDGAR LUNGU has opened the Victoria falls to the public which was closed due to the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic. President LUNGU says...
Read more

Zambeef sells its Sinazongwe Farm to Chinese firm for US$10 million

Economy Chief Editor - 33
Zambeef has announced that it has completed the sale of its Sinazongwe farm for US$ 10 million to Chenguang Biotech Agri-Dev Zambia Limited, a...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 91 times, 91 reads today]

Related Posts: