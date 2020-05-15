The government and the United Nations have launched a joint appeal to raise about 132.9 million United States Dollars towards the fight against Covid-19. Vice President Inonge Wina says the resources will be used in tackling health emergencies, provision of economic recovery responses, and promoting disaster risk management in the country, among others.

Mrs. Wina says the fight against the Covid-19 requires the support of everyone hence the decision of Government and the United Nations to appeal to well-wishers. She says the government does not have enough resources because the requirement in the Covid-19 contingency plan needs local and international support.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina has urged stakeholders not to forget the victims of floods and drought as they fight the Coronavirus pandemic. She said the government has a humanitarian response program targeting two point three million people affected by floods and drought.

Mrs. Wina said the rate of recovery post-COVID-19 may be slow for several families that have been suffering because of drought and floods in different parts of the country. The Vice President said this today during the launch of the International Appeal for Assistance in combating the spread of the Covid-19 in Zambia. During the same function, the Vice President also launched the COVID -19 Contingency and Response Plan.

Speaking at the same event Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu said the country’s economy will record a negative growth this year. Dr. Ngandu said the government will record reduced revenue because most sectors of the economy have been affected by the Covid-19. He said this will, in turn, affect the government’s ability to look after the poor people that depend on social cash transfer.

And, United Nations Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio praised the government for the measures it has put in place to fight the pandemic. Earlier, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the pandemic has affected the normal way of doing things.

[Read 146 times, 146 reads today]