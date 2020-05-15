The government and the United Nations have launched a joint appeal to raise about 132.9 million United States Dollars towards the fight against Covid-19. Vice President Inonge Wina says the resources will be used in tackling health emergencies, provision of economic recovery responses, and promoting disaster risk management in the country, among others.
Mrs. Wina says the fight against the Covid-19 requires the support of everyone hence the decision of Government and the United Nations to appeal to well-wishers. She says the government does not have enough resources because the requirement in the Covid-19 contingency plan needs local and international support.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina has urged stakeholders not to forget the victims of floods and drought as they fight the Coronavirus pandemic. She said the government has a humanitarian response program targeting two point three million people affected by floods and drought.
Mrs. Wina said the rate of recovery post-COVID-19 may be slow for several families that have been suffering because of drought and floods in different parts of the country. The Vice President said this today during the launch of the International Appeal for Assistance in combating the spread of the Covid-19 in Zambia. During the same function, the Vice President also launched the COVID -19 Contingency and Response Plan.
Speaking at the same event Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu said the country’s economy will record a negative growth this year. Dr. Ngandu said the government will record reduced revenue because most sectors of the economy have been affected by the Covid-19. He said this will, in turn, affect the government’s ability to look after the poor people that depend on social cash transfer.
And, United Nations Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio praised the government for the measures it has put in place to fight the pandemic. Earlier, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the pandemic has affected the normal way of doing things.
You were laughing at western countries with high covid rates and boasting about Zambia low rates , not knowing you are begging as usual and can’t survive without handouts ?????
Useless PF theives …..
United Nations has praised our govt for it’s measures in the fight of Covid19.
THE REST IS FOR CITIZENS TO OBEY THE RULES. Mask up, wash hands, social distance, stay at home. This is not a time for politiking, people should not be listening to the propaganda from opposition, this has nothing to do with mismanagement. All world economies facing serious recession.
Look at these thieves when its time to beg publicly they send their clueless frail grand ma Bo Inonge to beg yet the big thief himself Chilufya can not even account for donations and pledges shameless fooooools. The same people begging for covid are opening casinos and restaurants…reckless nincompoops. If I was President I would instruct IDC to start manufacturing PPE from Monday instead of letting Chilufya buy from his Indian mates at inflated prices.
Where are those foools who were laughing and that they are a sovereign nation when you can even look after your own people every small thing is begging profusely without shame . Please dont give these thieves anywhere half of that figure.
Well done to the govt for engaging UN at this crucial time. It is timely, as we face IMF savagery.
Patriot Abroad – Championing Mental Health, Democratic Rights, Inclusion & Participation
Tell us about exchange rates and inflation before covid and now ?
You will see Zambia’s economy was in trauma care on a ventilator , it is now in a state of forced coma
Figures don’t lie ……or maybe you have an explanation. ???
“Mrs. Wina says the fight against the Covid-19 requires the support of everyone hence the decision of Government and the United Nations to appeal to well-wishers. She says the government does not have enough resources because the requirement in the Covid-19 contingency plan needs local and international support.”
What happened to the contingency fund that lazy bum Edgar announced? Was it just a lie like the K10 billion announced by govt to businesses….their lies are being exposed…UN instill on dealing with Lazy Lungu and Chilufya on camera not the Grand ma they just use hear as a front as she doesnt know what time it is.
Patriot Abroad… – Lazy Lungu and sly doctor Chilufya are too proud to go begging but they are the first ones to go and receive the cheques on camera …really laughable!!