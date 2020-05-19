Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases out of 644 tests conducted, Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Professor Victor Munkonka has disclosed, with 8 cases were picked from UTH while the 3 were from Nakonde.

Prof Munkonka said that one case is from a Tanzanian truck driver, another one from community screening in Nakonde while the third is a health worker picked through the routine screening exercise. The other case is from Isoka while 4 cases are from Chirundu involving truck drivers. 3 other cases came from test conducted at the Tropical Disease Centre in Ndola

Professor Munkonka said cumulatively cases now stand at 772, discharges at 192 with 577 active cases while the death toll is at 7, and that all positive cases are stable.

In Chirundu, Prof Munkonka disclosed that 432 people including 114 Zambians returning from South Africa were screened and samples collected for testing.

Prof Munkonka said this is in the ongoing enhanced surveillance and community screening taking place in Chirundu. 116 arrivals at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport were recorded out of which 79 were Zambians who returned from various countries and screened upon arrival with samples taken to be tested.

He further disclosed that 100 health community health workers have been deployed in Nakonde to help with supervised home isolation and said mass screening and testing has continued.

“The response team has remained very focused in terms of screening people in various communities, health facilities, and points of entry for timely detection of cases and response” he said.

He said scalable interventions are still in place in all parts of the country and said the health system remains alert as ‘we embrace the new normal’.

“This is a battle for all of us and together we shall win the fight against COVID-19” he said and encouraged for everyone to adhere to social distancing, avoid unnecessary travels and maintain high hygiene levels.

