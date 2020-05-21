Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Director Victor Mukonka has said that says scientific evidence suggests that COVID-19 will be prevalent in the country for a long time to come.
Prof. Mukonka said that the rising trend of COVID-19 cases in the country will continue for some time and warned that the scenario may escalate further if citizens do not adhere to public health measures against the pandemic.
Professor Mukonka has, therefore, called on the participation of all members of the public in ensuring that the country finds a balance between averting a public health disaster and keeping the wheels of the economy running.
Speaking during the routine updates on COVID-19 in Lusaka today, Prof. Mukonka said 418 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 34 new cases were recorded, with the bulk of the new positive cases of COVID-19 coming from Nakonde District, while the others are from Lusaka.
Prof. MUKONKA said 105 people have been discharged and that the majority of these are from Muchinga province while the rest are from Kabwe, Solwezi, and Lusaka.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 866 with 302 2 recoveries
Of course. It will get worse before it gets better. I agree with you Prof.
But what a disaster!!!
Although cases will continue to rise due to the inadequate piece-meal measures, I still stand by my hypothesis that deaths will be far less comparatively. I go back to the malaria immunity profile and resilience to other pathogens. This is in fact being researched – if only we can build on it for more preventative measures. Countries that eradicated malaria like South Africa & some Arab countries are worst hit in Africa.
There’s no coronavirus here in Zambia. Cholera is even more dangerous. Now you can imagine if the number of covid-19 cases recorded so far was the number of cholera cases, how many deaths could have been recorded?
@Harold Muna, I agree. I’m not a virologist but I suspect the low death rates in Africa have a lot to do with high background immunity from Malaria and other tropical diseases.
I have observed and come to the conclusion that scientists, virologists etc. are still clueless, keep contradicting each other, changing views from day to day. One German prof. this week said the virus will soon dissapear on it’s own before any vaccine comes. Now what? Mr. Mukonka also does’nt have a crystal ball to see into the future, so what makes him think this will go on forever?
A man is just a man. Ni Lesa fye chapwa!
Two weeks back we heard they would increase the testing up 1000, what happened? You’re still testing less than 500 per day. I’m glad the Professor has brought a bit of relief to the daily briefing unlike Chilufya Chitalu.
Keep it up!
By the way, why has LT not reported on the Nakonde ‘lockdown’ riots and reports that one person was shot dead?
As well as the heads of state meeting in Harare – where ECL travelled to?
@Harold Muna, Lockdown riot for what as if they are permanently lockdown. From tomorrow they will another 2 days shopping and selling
Am from soweto market and adherence to masks is so low I was shocked.
We’ve the new normal!!!
Nine Chale – There you go again with your theories on why African has low deaths when we have already told you earlier….you are not a virologist as you state so why are you questioning them….what’s wrong you? You annoyingly keep asking the same question every week which you rephrase
Now this is a professional telling it as it …if only we had Prof. Mukonka from the onset unlike that cadre crook Chilufya