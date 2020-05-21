Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Director Victor Mukonka has said that says scientific evidence suggests that COVID-19 will be prevalent in the country for a long time to come.

Prof. Mukonka said that the rising trend of COVID-19 cases in the country will continue for some time and warned that the scenario may escalate further if citizens do not adhere to public health measures against the pandemic.

Professor Mukonka has, therefore, called on the participation of all members of the public in ensuring that the country finds a balance between averting a public health disaster and keeping the wheels of the economy running.

Speaking during the routine updates on COVID-19 in Lusaka today, Prof. Mukonka said 418 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 34 new cases were recorded, with the bulk of the new positive cases of COVID-19 coming from Nakonde District, while the others are from Lusaka.

Prof. MUKONKA said 105 people have been discharged and that the majority of these are from Muchinga province while the rest are from Kabwe, Solwezi, and Lusaka.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 866 with 302 2 recoveries

