The government has lifted the ban on capture and translocation of wildlife from public protected areas. This follows the ban that was effected on October 2nd, 2019.

Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela says after reviewing the situation, the ministry has put in place modalities and processes to include the participation of other stakeholders.

Mr. Chitotela says the decision has been made to promote transparency in the capturing and translocation of wildlife.

The minister stated that the government is hopeful that the move will help boost the tourism sector which has been affected by the COVID 19.

He was speaking at a press briefing that was held in Lusaka today.

And Mr. Chitotela disclosed that the wildlife management Licensing Committee will be appointed and start functioning within the course of next month.

