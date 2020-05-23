MAHOGANY Air Chief Executive Officer Jim Belemu has announced that the airline plans to resume its scheduled flights on the 15 of June 2020.

Dr. Jim Belemu says the airline will ensure that it follows all the Covid-19 preventive measure as it resumes operations.

He however says this will also be dependent on demand from the public between now and June 15.

Dr. Belemu has asked government for waivers on certain taxes such as Airport Taxes, Ground Insurance among others to keep the business afloat as they resume operations.

He notes that flights are expected to run on a loss due to a number of measures implemented in the fight against Covid-19 such as social distancing.

He said the airline is expected to lose about K40 million by the end of 2020

