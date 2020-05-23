The government says the Zambia Postal Services Corporation (ZAMPOST) should not be struggling because it has strong assets.
Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says the company should instead strengthen its debt collection department in order to collect revenue.
The Transport and Communications Minister said this when he launched the newly procured EMS delivery vans at ZAMPOST Headquarters in Ndola on Friday after having a meeting with Postmaster General Brighton Ngoma.
Hon Kafwaya was confident that the management has the capacity to take the postal service company out of its current situation.
“Looking at the asset base that you have as ZAMPOST, you have the capacity to take the company back to its glory,” he said.
He indicated that postal service companies across the world have faced challenges because of the rapid change in technology hence the need to adapt to the new era.
He said the procurement of the vans by ZAMPOST is a testimony that the management wants to realign Post Office to be more effective and compete favorable.
And the ZAMPOST Postmaster General said the investment in EMS is aimed at making the institution viable and help raise funds to even pay for worker’s salaries.
Mr. Ngoma said one of the challenges facing the company is non payment of box rental fees by some government institutions amounting to about K18 million.
He however boasted that the institution is making headways in revamping the postal service company.
Has parcel’s theft stopped at the post-offices? Is it possible to import foreign medicines for my old mother from abroad without risking it being stolen when it arrives in Zambia? When she went to the hospital near her, she was told there’s no medication for her condition, which includes BP and swelling knees
@ Kuwayawaya fye, you can use EMS under Zampost, it’s safe and reliable as it has a tracking number and the recipient is notified when the parcel arrives. I personally use FedEx when sending parcels back home coz it gets delivered quicker.
Tech ERA, Zampost needed to move with time.
It’s regrettable that a business full of potential kept and keeps operating with Zambian style parastatal mentality.
Zampost kept operating archaically.
You don’t need 17th century thinking CEOs to run a Postal Service company.
You need proactive strategists with impeccable modern knowledge to stir that ship. Not cadres or half baked CEOs.
Take a leaf from Zamtel. It is running down because of misplaced management. The country’s national telecoms company can’t grab a huge market share and dictate impeccable service costs because of Mgmt that is not business ripe. We can do better!