The government says the Zambia Postal Services Corporation (ZAMPOST) should not be struggling because it has strong assets.

Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says the company should instead strengthen its debt collection department in order to collect revenue.

The Transport and Communications Minister said this when he launched the newly procured EMS delivery vans at ZAMPOST Headquarters in Ndola on Friday after having a meeting with Postmaster General Brighton Ngoma.

Hon Kafwaya was confident that the management has the capacity to take the postal service company out of its current situation.

“Looking at the asset base that you have as ZAMPOST, you have the capacity to take the company back to its glory,” he said.

He indicated that postal service companies across the world have faced challenges because of the rapid change in technology hence the need to adapt to the new era.

He said the procurement of the vans by ZAMPOST is a testimony that the management wants to realign Post Office to be more effective and compete favorable.

And the ZAMPOST Postmaster General said the investment in EMS is aimed at making the institution viable and help raise funds to even pay for worker’s salaries.

Mr. Ngoma said one of the challenges facing the company is non payment of box rental fees by some government institutions amounting to about K18 million.

He however boasted that the institution is making headways in revamping the postal service company.

[Read 96 times, 96 reads today]