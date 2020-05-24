THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) in Choma district has questioned the capability of the United Party For National Development (UPND) to run the affairs of the country when the councils under their leadership are poorly administered despite receiving support from the government.

PF District Chairperson Peter Kampamba said the failure by Choma council to agree on releasing radio equipment to Macha radio station after the approval of the full Council is a clear sign of leadership deficit in the UPND run Councils.

Kampamba stressed that the people of Macha are denied information due to the delay in releasing the radio equipment by the Council.

He charged that the people of Zambia can not allow a party that fails to effectively run local authorities to manage and administer the affairs of the nation.

Kampamba wonders why the Radio equipment bought at the Council 5 years ago cannot be handed over to the community radio station in the district.

“We all know that the Choma Council recently was directed to donated the radio equipment bought at the Council 5 years ago to Macha radio station but the council is hesitant because its leadership is full of confusion,” said Kampamba.

“Honestly how can they run the affairs of the country if they fail to run simple councils – I hope the people of Zambia can see this.”

The PF District Boss has called on the UPND to come out clean on the radio station equipment which they have failed to surrender.

Kampamba was reacting to calls by Macha ward UPND Councillor Choolwe Mubambasu who has demanded that the government should revamp Macha Community Radio station so that the public can benefit from the COVID-19 updates.

The Councillor said this will help people living around Macha to know how they should live now that Macha Research Trust is a COVID-19 testing center.

Not too long ago, the Choma full Council meeting resolved that the radio equipment bought at the Council 5 years ago be handed over to Macha radio station located in Mbabala Constituency.

The resolution was made after Choma Town Clerk George Mulenga said the equipment has become an audit query from the Ministry. The radio equipment is still stuck at the Choma Council and Macha Radio Station is non-operational. The Community radio station is one of the few radio stations that were set up by the defunct Media Trust Fund.

