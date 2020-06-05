The Civil Society Constitution Agenda is elated at the swelling ranks of Zambians who have decided to not only defend the Constitution but also to unapologetically and categorically exercise their constitutionally guaranteed human rights specifically the freedom of expression.

CiSCA Vice-Chairperson Judith Mulenga says her Organisation is proud of the youth exemplified in B-Flow’s and Chellah Tukuta’s refusal to apologise as per Minister of Lusaka Bowman Lusambo’s reprehensible shameless attempts at repressing their right to express themselves on legitimate dissatisfaction and anger at the dismal failure by President Lungu’s administration.

Ms. Mulenga says the failures of President Lungu’s leadership are transparent and well documented and do not need someone well versed in governance to see.

She said the insatiable borrowing spree that he defended with, “No government does not borrow so I will continue to borrow because I am in a hurry to develop Zambia.” Now Zambia is debt-ridden and cash strapped and the so-called development is still an illusion for the majority of us Zambians.

Ms. Mulenga said the wanton unabated matrix of plunder and corruption which has deteriorated to an extent of 48 mansions building themselves and plunder of the Mukula trees and now the plunder of gold deposits.

She said all these whilst diabolically attempting to mutilate the Constitution through Bill 10 to perpetuate his hold on power and therefore this rise of the youth to defend the Constitution needs to be emulated by all patriotic Zambians especially their fellow youth whose future is being stolen by the careless, absent and unconcerned leadership of President Lungu.

Ms. Mulenga has reminded Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo that human rights are a birthright and non-negotiable as they are the sum total of being human.

“We further want to remind Minister Bowman Lusambo that, unlike human rights being a President in Zambia is a privilege that is given to a person by the Zambian people and the privilege can be withdrawn at any time. For the information of Bowman Lusambo who worships President Lungu, it is the Office of the President that is sacrosanct and not the person who occupies it”, she said.

Ms. Mulenga said the person in the office does not own it but is merely afforded the privilege by Zambians to lead the country failure to which Zambians can withdraw that privilege.

“Criticism of President Edgar Lungu is our duty as citizens. He was not born into the Presidency and he will eventually leave that office. President Lungu does not possess any more presidential qualities than other Zambians who are exercising their constitutional political right to offer their candidacy for the Office of the President”, added Ms Mulenga.

She said the qualifications to be a President of Zambia under article 100 of our constitution are that the person has to be Zambian, at least 35 years old, has a grade 12 certificate, is fluent in English, and is a registered voter.

[Read 39 times, 39 reads today]