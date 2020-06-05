9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 5, 2020
type here...
Headlines

The Failures of President Lungu’s Leadership are Transparent and Well Documented, Says CiSCA Vice Chairperson

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Headlines The Failures of President Lungu’s Leadership are Transparent and Well Documented, Says...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda is elated at the swelling ranks of Zambians who have decided to not only defend the Constitution but also to unapologetically and categorically exercise their constitutionally guaranteed human rights specifically the freedom of expression.

CiSCA Vice-Chairperson Judith Mulenga says her Organisation is proud of the youth exemplified in B-Flow’s and Chellah Tukuta’s refusal to apologise as per Minister of Lusaka Bowman Lusambo’s reprehensible shameless attempts at repressing their right to express themselves on legitimate dissatisfaction and anger at the dismal failure by President Lungu’s administration.

Ms. Mulenga says the failures of President Lungu’s leadership are transparent and well documented and do not need someone well versed in governance to see.

She said the insatiable borrowing spree that he defended with, “No government does not borrow so I will continue to borrow because I am in a hurry to develop Zambia.” Now Zambia is debt-ridden and cash strapped and the so-called development is still an illusion for the majority of us Zambians.

Ms. Mulenga said the wanton unabated matrix of plunder and corruption which has deteriorated to an extent of 48 mansions building themselves and plunder of the Mukula trees and now the plunder of gold deposits.

She said all these whilst diabolically attempting to mutilate the Constitution through Bill 10 to perpetuate his hold on power and therefore this rise of the youth to defend the Constitution needs to be emulated by all patriotic Zambians especially their fellow youth whose future is being stolen by the careless, absent and unconcerned leadership of President Lungu.

Ms. Mulenga has reminded Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo that human rights are a birthright and non-negotiable as they are the sum total of being human.

“We further want to remind Minister Bowman Lusambo that, unlike human rights being a President in Zambia is a privilege that is given to a person by the Zambian people and the privilege can be withdrawn at any time. For the information of Bowman Lusambo who worships President Lungu, it is the Office of the President that is sacrosanct and not the person who occupies it”, she said.

Ms. Mulenga said the person in the office does not own it but is merely afforded the privilege by Zambians to lead the country failure to which Zambians can withdraw that privilege.

“Criticism of President Edgar Lungu is our duty as citizens. He was not born into the Presidency and he will eventually leave that office. President Lungu does not possess any more presidential qualities than other Zambians who are exercising their constitutional political right to offer their candidacy for the Office of the President”, added Ms Mulenga.

She said the qualifications to be a President of Zambia under article 100 of our constitution are that the person has to be Zambian, at least 35 years old, has a grade 12 certificate, is fluent in English, and is a registered voter.

[Read 39 times, 39 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleProducers and Processors of GMO Food Urged to adhere to biosafety and food safety standards.

1 COMMENT

  1. She said the qualifications to be a President of Zambia under article 100 of our constitution are that the person has to be Zambian, at least 35 years old, has a grade 12 certificate, is fluent in English, and is a registered voter.

    YET SOME PF CADRE WILL BE SCREAM HAVE NEVER BEEN A WARD CHAIRMAN OR COUNCILLOR FOR ME TO RUN FOR NATIONAL PRESIDENCY, I WONDER IF SOME PEOPLE HAVE READ THE ZAMBIAN CONSTITUTION.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

The Failures of President Lungu’s Leadership are Transparent and Well Documented, Says CiSCA Vice Chairperson

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda is elated at the swelling ranks of Zambians who have decided to not only...
Read more
Headlines

Producers and Processors of GMO Food Urged to adhere to biosafety and food safety standards.

Chief Editor - 0
The National Bio-Safety Authority has urged producers and processors of genetically modified food products to adhere to biosafety and food safety standards. The NBA oversees...
Read more

On Patriotism and Leadership

staff - 3
BY Chanda Mbao A quote to commence my thoughts: “It has become a pastime to blame politicians for the ills of the world. I understand the...
Read more
General News

The Universities will start opening from 8th June 2020-Education Minister

Chief Editor - 10
The Universities will start opening from 8th June 2020, Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba has announced. Dr Mushimba says the opening of Universities will...
Read more
Economy

Zambia Chamber of Mines appeals to the Government to diffuse tensions ZESCO and CEC

Chief Editor - 7
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has appealed to the Government to diffuse tensions and expedite negotiated resolution of the ZESCO-Copperbelt Energy Corporation impasse For...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia National Farmers Union Rejects the K110 Maize Buying Price Offered by the Food Reserve Agency

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
The Zambia National Farmers Union has rejected the K110 maize buying price offered by the Food Reserve Agency for a 50kg bag of maize...
Read more

KBF Calls for Calm Among His Supporters Countrywide And Within PF

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
The ruling Patriotic Front(PF) 2021 Presidential aspirant Kelvin Fube Bwalya popularly known as KBF has called for calm among his supporters countrywide and within...
Read more

Jean Kapata Warns Chiefs against allocation land without following correct Procedure

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Ephraim Chiluba-Lands and natural resources minister JEAN KAPATA has cautioned traditional leaders to desist from allocating land without following the correct procedure. Speaking when she...
Read more

Operation Young Vote Says Expulsion of KBF from PF is ill-timed and Suicidal

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
Operation Young Vote has said that the expulsion of Presidential Aspirant Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) from the Patriotic Front (PF) by the Central Committee...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 40 times, 40 reads today]

Related Posts: