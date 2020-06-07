9.5 C
President Lungu disappointed with engineers who worked on the Iolanda Water Facility

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu is disappointed with engineers who planned for the construction of the Iolanda Water Facility in Kafue under the Bulk water supply project for not including the component of electricity in the contract.

President Lungu says the project to expand the water treatment plant for Lusaka is completed but cannot start operating because the power component was omitted in the contract.

He says he has previously complained to the Engineering institute of Zambia about the unprofessional conduct by some engineers in Zambia.

President Lungu said it is such conduct that has made government to be redoing a number of works on various projects at a great cost across the country.

The Kafue water project is expected to expand the water supply in Lusaka.

And Minister of water sanitation and environmental protection Dennis Wanchinga said the project is complete and will start operating as soon as the power component is worked on.

Dr Wanchinga said a new contract that is meant to deal with the power component has been worked on.

And Lusaka water and sanitation company managing director Jonathan Kampata said once complete the project will reduce the water shortage problems in Lusaka.

President Lungu Visiting the the Iolanda Water Facility in Kafue

The Iolanda Water Facility in Kafue
The Iolanda Water Facility in Kafue

1 COMMENT

  1. Edgar Lungu don’t just blame the engineers and who approved the project designs to ahead?

    That’s the problem of concentrating on kickbacks over the out come of the whole project.

    This man has failed.

    PF must go!

