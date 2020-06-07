9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 7, 2020
type here...
General News

Police Arrest Three UPND Youths and Detain Them After they Requested for Permission to hold a Protest

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News Police Arrest Three UPND Youths and Detain Them After they Requested ...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Lusaka have arrested and detained three UPND youths for notifying them over their intention to hold a peaceful protest on issues affecting their lives and the nation at large.

UPND Information and Publicity Secretary Mainda Simataa and Matomola Likwanya were arrested after delivering a letter notifying police over their intention to hold a peaceful protest over the disputed Gold deal with a Sudanese Company, corruption and poor governance.

The duo claim that police alerted their boss Nelson Phiri who instructed them to detain them.

Efforts by the Party to have them released proved futile and the duo are expected to spend a weekend in the cells.

And United Party for National Development youths have called on Police to be professional when dealing with members of the opposition political parties.

Deputy Provincial Youth Chairperson Anderson Banda said this after making frantic efforts made to have the two youths released failed due to that the officer responsible for signing for the release of all detainees was not at the office.

Mr Banda addressing journalists after visiting the youths at the cells expressed disappointment and said that it was evident that police were playing tactics so that the youths would spend the whole weekend in the cells.

However he said that no arrests will discourage youths from exercising their rights because they have had enough under the failed PF administration.

Meanwhile Mr. Banda said the Party is doing everything possible to ensure that the three youths detained are released.

“ Thanks to all youths speaking out on issues affecting their lives because that was hindering them from fulfilling their dreams,” said Mr Banda

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleStop Harassing Me in the Night, I have No Powers to Issue Licenses to Broadcasting Stations-President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Police Arrest Three UPND Youths and Detain Them After they Requested for Permission to hold a Protest

Police in Lusaka have arrested and detained three UPND youths for notifying them over their intention to hold a...
Read more
Feature Politics

Stop Harassing Me in the Night, I have No Powers to Issue Licenses to Broadcasting Stations-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has refused to intervene in the closure of Prime Television and help reopen the private TV station. The President says he was...
Read more
Headlines

Today’s Message: Recognize His Love for You

Chief Editor - 0
Today’s Scripture “...Therefore the sisters sent to Him, saying, “Lord, behold, he whom You love is sick...” (John 11:3, NKJV) Recognize His Love for You It’s interesting that...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu backs the actions of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, refuses to fire him

Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has backed the actions of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo who recently asked Musicians Kings Mumbi, Brian Bwembya popularly known as...
Read more
Columns

Does Africa need China more than China needs Africa?

editor - 4
The short answer is no. China’s investment in Africa has been controversial and a double-aged sword to the continent. On one hand, Africa wants...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Minister of Tourism Assures Artistes of Presidential Protection

General News Chief Editor - 42
Minister of Toursim and Arts has called for calm in the nation and in particular amongst artistes assuring them of president Lungu's protection as...
Read more

Coronavirus could increase hunger for over 40million in Southern Africa

General News Chief Editor - 4
40 million people in Southern Africa are at risk of increased hunger and poverty due to the double threat of the coronavirus and consecutive...
Read more

The Universities will start opening from 8th June 2020-Education Minister

General News Chief Editor - 16
The Universities will start opening from 8th June 2020, Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba has announced. Dr Mushimba says the opening of Universities will...
Read more

Given Lubinda Says Government Owes Retires K 508 million, To Start Paying On Monday

General News Chief Editor - 20
The government will start the disbursement of funds to retired Government employees on Monday, June 8, 2020. Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: