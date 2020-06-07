Police in Lusaka have arrested and detained three UPND youths for notifying them over their intention to hold a peaceful protest on issues affecting their lives and the nation at large.

UPND Information and Publicity Secretary Mainda Simataa and Matomola Likwanya were arrested after delivering a letter notifying police over their intention to hold a peaceful protest over the disputed Gold deal with a Sudanese Company, corruption and poor governance.

The duo claim that police alerted their boss Nelson Phiri who instructed them to detain them.

Efforts by the Party to have them released proved futile and the duo are expected to spend a weekend in the cells.

And United Party for National Development youths have called on Police to be professional when dealing with members of the opposition political parties.

Deputy Provincial Youth Chairperson Anderson Banda said this after making frantic efforts made to have the two youths released failed due to that the officer responsible for signing for the release of all detainees was not at the office.

Mr Banda addressing journalists after visiting the youths at the cells expressed disappointment and said that it was evident that police were playing tactics so that the youths would spend the whole weekend in the cells.

However he said that no arrests will discourage youths from exercising their rights because they have had enough under the failed PF administration.

Meanwhile Mr. Banda said the Party is doing everything possible to ensure that the three youths detained are released.

“ Thanks to all youths speaking out on issues affecting their lives because that was hindering them from fulfilling their dreams,” said Mr Banda

