Tasila Lungu calls for partnership between the church and civic leaders to fight COVID-19

Chief Editor

Nkoloma Ward One councillor Tasila Lungu says there is need for continued partnership between the church and civic leaders in the fight against Covid-19.

Ms Lungu has also appealed to the church to extend the donations aimed at fighting the spread of Covid-19 to community schools because most of them still have challenges.

She was speaking when she disinfected Dundumwezi station and Misisi mini hospital.

Ms Lungu also handed over hand washing basins , face masks which were donated by Pentecostal holiness church house of Prayer and Worship Center in Lusaka yesterday.

She said the church is a key partner in implementing local government programmes in the community.

Meanwhile Pentecostal Holiness Church National overseer Bishop Chrispin Zulu said the church realizes its role of partnering with government to mitigate the challenges of Covid-19 in the communities where they operate from.

Bishop Zulu said the church will continue to compliment Government efforts until the fight against the global pandemic is won .

And Dudumwezi station Acting Chairman Macdonald Phiri thanked the church for the face masks and hand washing basins saying they will help to ensure bus operators and commuters wash their hands and protect themselves from Covid-19.

