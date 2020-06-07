President Edgar Lungu has refused to intervene in the closure of Prime Television and help reopen the private TV station.

The President says he was recently visited by a diplomat who asked him to reopen the controversial TV station.

He said he does not have powers as President to issue licenses to broadcasting stations but the Independent Broadcasting Authority does.

President Lungu says there is nowhere in the constitution of Zambia where it is stated that the President will issue broadcasting licenses.

He said he does not want to be accused of acting outside the law where people will be questioning which law he used to restore the license for Prime Television.

Addressing PF members in Chirundu District, President Lungu advised the TV station to apply for another license which Authorities in their powers will decide whether to give or not.

He however said that the PF is not scared of criticism and has asked those asking him to give back the license to Prime TV to stop harassing him especially in the night.

President Lungu has also hit back at people condemning Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for enforcing public health measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He said those who were condemning the whipping of lawbreakers have their own country where they will return if things worsen in Zambia.

And President Lungu has directed Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo to bring to book those with intentions of bringing anarchy in the country in the name of freedom of speech and expression.

President Lungu was speaking when he addressed PF Members in Chirundu District.

“Yes you have every right to express yourselves in whatever manner you please, you are even at liberty to criticize and call me names as much as you like after all most of you have already been doing that at various platforms and I have tolerated it but what I will however not tolerate is some group of people with an ill agenda to breaking the law, I can assure you that I will not tolerate it” President Lungu said.

The head of state said the Home Affairs Minister should ensure that all those that involve themselves in illegalities under the guise of being advocates of Freedom of expression and speech are brought to book.

“We are aware of a scheme by some ill-meaning Zambians planning to Conduct Protests in the name of freedom of expression even amidst this deadly COVID-19 pandemic that the country and the rest of the world is grappling with” President Lungu disclosed.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo says the Police are fully equipped and ready to deal with anyone that breaks the law.

Hon Kampyongo said that the men and women in uniform will not hesitate to bring to book anyone who breaks the law for whatever reason they may have.

“Well noted your Excellency and I can assure you that these your men and women in uniform under my Ministry stand ready to protect this country from anyone who intends to cause harm for whatever reason” Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo said that the Police equal to the task and are ready to ensure that all Zambian citizens follow the public health guidelines stipulating the restricts of large gatherings and assemblies amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far claimed 7 lives in the country.

[Read 205 times, 205 reads today]