Today’s Scripture

“…Therefore the sisters sent to Him, saying, “Lord, behold, he whom You love is sick…”

(John 11:3, NKJV)

Recognize His Love for You

It’s interesting that when Mary and Martha sent a message to Jesus asking Him to come and pray for Lazarus, they didn’t say, “Jesus, please come. You know how much Lazarus loves You.” Instead, the message was, “Jesus, the one whom You love is sick.” They didn’t tell Jesus how much Lazarus loved Him. They thought it would be more persuasive to remind Jesus about how much He loved Lazarus.

Sometimes we’re trying to convince God that we love Him. “God, I attended church last week. Would You please help me now?” Why don’t you do as Mary and Martha did and say, “Lord, the one whom You love needs healing. The one whom You love is hurting.” What moves God is not just your love for Him, but recognizing His love for you. It pleases God when you know you are dearly loved. That’s why the Scripture says, “Come boldly to the throne.” Don’t go to Him feeling unworthy.

A Prayer for Today

Father, thank You that I am dearly loved by You, and that is all that really matters. Thank You that You don’t require that I be religious enough or good enough to earn Your love. I recognize Your great love today and come to Your throne boldly with my praise. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]