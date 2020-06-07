9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 7, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Today’s Message: Recognize His Love for You

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Today's Message: Recognize His Love for You
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Today’s Scripture

“…Therefore the sisters sent to Him, saying, “Lord, behold, he whom You love is sick…”
(John 11:3, NKJV)

Recognize His Love for You

It’s interesting that when Mary and Martha sent a message to Jesus asking Him to come and pray for Lazarus, they didn’t say, “Jesus, please come. You know how much Lazarus loves You.” Instead, the message was, “Jesus, the one whom You love is sick.” They didn’t tell Jesus how much Lazarus loved Him. They thought it would be more persuasive to remind Jesus about how much He loved Lazarus.

Sometimes we’re trying to convince God that we love Him. “God, I attended church last week. Would You please help me now?” Why don’t you do as Mary and Martha did and say, “Lord, the one whom You love needs healing. The one whom You love is hurting.” What moves God is not just your love for Him, but recognizing His love for you. It pleases God when you know you are dearly loved. That’s why the Scripture says, “Come boldly to the throne.” Don’t go to Him feeling unworthy.

A Prayer for Today

Father, thank You that I am dearly loved by You, and that is all that really matters. Thank You that You don’t require that I be religious enough or good enough to earn Your love. I recognize Your great love today and come to Your throne boldly with my praise. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePresident Lungu backs the actions of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, refuses to fire him

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Today’s Message: Recognize His Love for You

Today’s Scripture “...Therefore the sisters sent to Him, saying, “Lord, behold, he whom You love is sick...” (John 11:3, NKJV) Recognize His...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu backs the actions of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, refuses to fire him

Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu has backed the actions of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo who recently asked Musicians Kings Mumbi, Brian Bwembya popularly known as...
Read more
Columns

Does Africa need China more than China needs Africa?

editor - 4
The short answer is no. China’s investment in Africa has been controversial and a double-aged sword to the continent. On one hand, Africa wants...
Read more
Columns

The Resurrection: Fred M’membe is Back, Bold and Resolute than Never Before

Chief Editor - 12
By Amy Chilufya. As the Socialist Party’s standing rises, we have also noted a growing pattern of lies being thrown carelessly around particularly on its...
Read more
Headlines

ZESCO, KCM seal direct power supply deal, shuts out CEC

Chief Editor - 18
ZESCO Limited says it has entered into a long-term agreement with Konkola Copper Mines following successful conclusion of negotiations. ZESCO Director Strategy and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkanda yatu pushes zambian fashion outside borders amidst covid-19

Feature Lifestyle staff - 4
Zambian fashion house Nkanda Yatu has proven to be a fashionable force of African creativity. Their stylish designs are not only making waves among...
Read more

Chanda Mbao Announces Mystery International Collaboration

Feature Lifestyle staff - 2
Chanda Mbao recently made a rather cryptic announcement on his social media of an international collaboration he has coming. Complete with incomplete artwork (where...
Read more

Macky 2 and Flava boy unveil “Mrs Me” music video

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Macky 2 released the highly anticipated music video for the song "Mrs Me" that features his alter ego Flava Boy. "Mrs Me” was produced by...
Read more

Self-Regulation Framework aimed at Dealing with Fake Pastors Completed

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 30
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili says a self-regulation framework submitted by churches and religious organizations has been completed. Reverend Sumaili says...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: