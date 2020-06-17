The Kazungula Bridge Project is nearing completion and expected to be handed over to the governments of Zambia and Botswana.

Works on the bilateral project between the Zambia – Botswana border have advanced to 98% completion stage with a safety record of 8 million hours free of injuries.

Meanwhile, consultations are underway to establish the Kazungula Bridge Management Authority.

Speaking when Zambia’s High Commissioner to Botswana Mr. Mwansa Kapeya inspected progression on site, co-project managers Godfrey Songeya (Zambia) and Pious Seone (Botswana) explained bilateral instruments and agreements were being formulated to operationalize the bridge after hand over to the two governments.

The Project Managers further revealed the procurement process to install fittings and furnish the One Stop Border Facilities was underway.

The duo informed the visiting Zambian envoy of the project defect liability period that will run for 2 years on the bridge – the contractor will be accountable for any defects incurred on the facility in the first 24 months of operations.

The Kazungula Bridge is a 923 meter long bilateral initiative by Zambia and Botswana at the confluence of the Zambezi and Chobe rivers.

At its completion, the hallmark facility is expected to ease trade by significantly reducing time in transit across the borders and expand access through most land-linked SADC member states.

And Mr. Kapeya says government is impressed with the quality of the on going works on the bridge. He said the Zambian government is committed in ensuring the completion of the project was achieved in the set time to promote trade and investments between the two countries.

Officially launched in 2014, the $259.3 million project is co-financed by the governments of Botswana and Zambia with support from the African Development Bank (ADB) and the Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA).

